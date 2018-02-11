Telangana: Four women bikers start their expedition to 7 countries from Hyderabad, say 'they want to introduce Telangana to their neighbors'. pic.twitter.com/1sGABG9JvT— ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2018
We'll be starting from Hyderabad, across India, crossing over to Myanmar & riding through 7 countries. Bigger agenda is to introduce Telangana to not only India but also neighboring countries. Foreign Ministry is aware of our plan. We have all valid permits & visas: Piya Bahadur pic.twitter.com/IFNc78WphI— ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
गोवा के मंत्री विजय सरदेसाई ने कहा है कि वह अपने बयान के किसी भी हिस्से को वापस नहीं लेंगे।
11 फरवरी 2018
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.