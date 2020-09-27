पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री जसवंत सिंह का निधन, पीएम मोदी और रक्षा मंत्री ने किया शोक व्यक्त

Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh passed away today.— ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2020
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condoles the demise of the former minister. pic.twitter.com/39YWHoSj7p
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.