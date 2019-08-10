कर्नाटक : पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री जनार्दन पुजारी का घर बाढ़ की चपेट में, सुरक्षित निकाले गए

बता दें कि महाराष्ट्र, केरल और कर्नाटक समेत दक्षिण के कई हिस्सों में बारिश और बाढ़ से बुरा हाल है। बीते तीन दिनों से हो रही बारिश से इन राज्यों में अब तक 93 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है और हजारों लोग लापता हैं।
#WATCH Dakshina Kannada District Administration today rescued Former Union Minister and Congress leader B Janardhana Poojary from his house in flood -affected Bantwal in Karnataka, today. pic.twitter.com/SZmgy6aYOt— ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
कराची जाने वाली थार एक्सप्रेस को पड़ोसी देश में आगे की यात्रा के लिए शनिवार को पाकिस्तान से मंजूरी मिल गई।
10 अगस्त 2019