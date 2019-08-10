शहर चुनें

Former Union Minister B Janardhana Poojary rescued from his flood affected house in Karnataka

कर्नाटक : पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री जनार्दन पुजारी का घर बाढ़ की चपेट में, सुरक्षित निकाले गए

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंगलूरू Updated Sat, 10 Aug 2019 05:30 PM IST
पुजारी को निकालती बचाव दल की टीम
पुजारी को निकालती बचाव दल की टीम - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
कर्नाटक समेत देश के कई राज्यों में बाढ़ का कहर जारी है। पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री और कांग्रेस नेता बी जनार्दन पुजारी का कर्नाटक में बांटवाल स्थित घर बाढ़ की चपेट में आ गया। दक्षिण कन्नड़ जिला प्रशासन ने उन्हें उनके घर से सुरक्षित निकाल लिया है।  बता दें कि महाराष्ट्र, केरल और कर्नाटक समेत दक्षिण के कई हिस्सों में बारिश और बाढ़ से बुरा हाल है। बीते तीन दिनों से हो रही बारिश से इन राज्यों में अब तक 93 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है और हजारों लोग लापता हैं। 
karnataka karnataka flood former union minister janardhan poojary congress leader bantwal
