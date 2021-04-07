बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
एंटीलिया केस: मुंबई के पूर्व पुलिस आयुक्त परमबीर सिंह एनआईए दफ्तर पहुंचे, हो सकती है पूछताछ

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Published by: Tanuja Yadav Updated Wed, 07 Apr 2021 10:22 AM IST
एनआईए दफ्तर पहुंचे परमबीर सिंह
एनआईए दफ्तर पहुंचे परमबीर सिंह - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
एंटीलिया मामले में मुंबई पुलिस के पूर्व आयुक्त परमबीर सिंह राष्ट्रीय एजेंसी के दफ्तर पहुंचे। यहां परमबीर सिंह से कई सवालों के जवाब मिलने की उम्मीद जताई जा रही है। 
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

