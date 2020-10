सिख युवक की पिटाई पर क्रिकेटर हरभजन हुए नाराज, सीएम ममता से की शिकायत

Plz have a look into this matter @MamataOfficial this isn’t done 😡😡 https://t.co/mKrbQhn1qy

Person was carrying firearms. Turban fell off automatically in scuffle without any attempt to do so by our officer. We respect all religions. Officer specifically asked him to put his Pagri back before arrest: West Bengal Police on video of Sikh man at BJP’s #NabannoCholo rally pic.twitter.com/w0B3r5U5Ip