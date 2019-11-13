शहर चुनें

Former congress union minister P Chidambaram case hearing in Delhi court in INX Media Case

पी चिदंबरम को वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग से अदालत में किया जाएगा पेश, आज न्यायिक हिरासत हो रही है समाप्त

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 13 Nov 2019 03:44 PM IST
पी चिदंबरम (फाइल फोटो)
पी चिदंबरम (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री और कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता पी चिदंबरम को जल्द ही दिल्ली की एक अदालत में वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए पेश किया जाएगा। आईएनएक्स मीडिया मामले में उनकी न्यायिक हिरासत आज समाप्त हो रही है। 
ED opposes Chidambaram bail plea in inx media case
India News

चिदंबरम की जमानत याचिका का ईडी ने किया विरोध, कहा-गवाहों को प्रभावित करने की कोशिश की

9 नवंबर 2019

पी चिदंबरम (फाइल फोटो)
India News

बैंकॉक में पीएम को गिरते निवेश और विकास दर की भी करनी चाहिए थी चर्चा : चिदंबरम

6 नवंबर 2019

पी चिदंबरम
India News

ईडी ने चिदंबरम की जमानत याचिका का किया विरोध, सुनवाई 4 नवंबर को 

2 नवंबर 2019

पी चिदंबरम
India News

INX मीडिया केस: चिदंबरम की जमानत याचिका खारिज, जेल में मिलेगा फेस मास्क और मिनरल वाटर

1 नवंबर 2019

पी चिदंबरम (फाइल फोटो)
India News

दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट का एम्स को निर्देश, चिदंबरम के इलाज के लिए बनाएं मेडिकल बोर्ड

31 अक्टूबर 2019

पी चिदंबरम
India News

INX मीडिया केस: ईडी की मांग खारिज, अदालत ने चिदंबरम को न्यायिक हिरासत में भेजा

30 अक्टूबर 2019

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Maharashtra politics
India News

महाराष्ट्र: कांग्रेस नेताओं के साथ उद्धव ठाकरे की बैठक खत्म, बोले- सही दिशा में बातचीत

13 नवंबर 2019

Indian Army
India News

युद्धाभ्यास: पाक सीमा पर 40 हजार सैनिक, टैंक-तोप संग 'जंग' को उतरेगी भारतीय सेना

13 नवंबर 2019

BS Yediyurappa
India News

कर्नाटक: येदियुरप्पा को छह विधायकों की दरकार, 'सुप्रीम' फैसले से भाजपा की बढ़ी चिंता

13 नवंबर 2019

कांची सिंह
Television

इंडस्ट्री में आने से पहले ऐसी दिखती थीं ये अभिनेत्री, 10 पुरानी तस्वीर देख फैंस भी खा गए धोखा

13 नवंबर 2019

aarti singh
Bollywood

Unseen वीडियो: इस अभिनेता को 'जिगर का टुकड़ा' मानती हैं आरती, बिपाशा ने दिया ये रिएक्शन

13 नवंबर 2019

डोडा सड़क हादसा
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर के इस गांव में आज पहुंचेगी 14 लाशें, जानिए क्या है इतनी मौतों की वजह

13 नवंबर 2019

इस्राइल ने जारी किया वीडियो
World

इस्राइल में फलस्तीनी आतंकियों ने दागी मिसाइलें, वीडियो आया सामने

13 नवंबर 2019

हनीप्रीत
Chandigarh

पंचकूला हिंसाः दो साल जेल में रही हनीप्रीत, रिहाई के बाद पहली तस्वीरें आईं सामने

13 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्राम: रेस्त्रां में महिला पर युवकों ने की अश्लील टिप्पणी, पति के सिर पर फोड़ी बीयर की बोतल

13 नवंबर 2019

kbc
Bollywood

KBC 11: क्रिकेट से जुड़े इस सवाल का जवाब नहीं दे पाए अजीत कुमार, 7 करोड़ रुपये जीतने से चूके

13 नवंबर 2019

Sharad Pawar, Devendra Fadanvis and Sanjay Raut
India News

क्या शरद पवार की गुगली में फंस गई शिवसेना? अब किसी को नहीं है सरकार बनाने की जल्दी!

महाराष्ट्र में मुख्यमंत्री पद का सपना पालने वाली शिवसेना क्या एनसीपी प्रमुख शरद पवार की गुगली में फंस गई? दिल्ली में भाजपा के कई नेता इसे इसी तरह से प्रचारित कर रहे हैं। कांग्रेस पार्टी के भीतर भी एक शरद पवार विरोधी लॉबी है।

13 नवंबर 2019

Maharashtra politics
India News

महाराष्ट्र: कांग्रेस नेताओं के साथ उद्धव ठाकरे की बैठक खत्म, बोले- सही दिशा में बातचीत

13 नवंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र राजनीति
India News

नहीं थमा महाराष्ट्र में सत्ता की कुर्सी का दंगल, क्या उद्धव ठाकरे करेंगे कांग्रेस-एनसीपी से समझौता?

13 नवंबर 2019

भाजपा कार्यकर्ता और पुलिस के बीच झड़प
India News

कोलकाता में प्रदर्शन कर रहे भाजपा कार्यकर्ता और पुलिस के बीच झड़प, कई लोग हिरासत में

13 नवंबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट का बड़ा फैसला, आरटीआई के दायरे में आएगा चीफ जस्टिस का दफ्तर

13 नवंबर 2019

तीन तलाक बिल
India News

तीन तलाक को चुनौती देने वाली याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने केंद्र से मांगा जवाब

13 नवंबर 2019

सुफ्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट का बड़ा फैसला, सीजेआई का दफ्तर आरटीआई के दायरे में आएगा

13 नवंबर 2019

Indian Army
India News

युद्धाभ्यास: पाक सीमा पर 40 हजार सैनिक, टैंक-तोप संग 'जंग' को उतरेगी भारतीय सेना

13 नवंबर 2019

अगस्ता वेस्टलैंड
India News

अगस्ता वेस्टलैंड सौदे में जल्द ही आरोप पत्र दाखिल करेगी सीबीआई

13 नवंबर 2019

मधु कोड़ा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मधु कोड़ा को अयोग्य ठहराए जाने के विरोध में दायर याचिका पर सुनवाई के लिए सुप्रीम कोर्ट राजी

13 नवंबर 2019

नहीं थमा महाराष्ट्र में सत्ता की कुर्सी का दंगल, क्या उद्धव ठाकरे करेंगे कांग्रेस-एनसीपी से समझौता?

महाराष्ट्र में राष्ट्रपति शासन लगने के बाद भी सत्ता का दंगल थमा नहीं है। जहां शिवसेना प्रमुख उद्धव ठाकरे ने कांग्रेस नेताओं से मुलाकात की तो वहीं एनसीपी ने भी कांग्रेस के साथ जल्द ही समझौता होने की उम्मीद जताई है।

13 नवंबर 2019

इस्राइल 1:46

इस्राइल में फलस्तीन आतंकी संगठन का हमला, हाईवे पर दागी मिसाइल

13 नवंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 2:10

ऐसा है बॉलीवुड स्टार्स का अंदाज, पत्नी जेनेलिया के साथ दिखे रितेश देशमुख

13 नवंबर 2019

विराट कोहली 1:40

बांग्लादेश के साथ मैच से पहले इंदौर में बच्चों के साथ विराट कोहली ने खेला क्रिकेट

13 नवंबर 2019

कर्नाटक MLAs 1:30

कर्नाटक के 17 विधायकों को सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने भी अयोग्य ठहराया लेकिन लड़ सकेंगे चुनाव

13 नवंबर 2019

BS Yediyurappa
India News

कर्नाटक: येदियुरप्पा को छह विधायकों की दरकार, 'सुप्रीम' फैसले से भाजपा की बढ़ी चिंता

13 नवंबर 2019

Rahul Gandhi
India News

राफेल मामला: राहुल गांधी के 'चौकीदार चोर है' बयान पर कल आएगा 'सुप्रीम' फैसला

13 नवंबर 2019

Karnataka disqualified mla live update supreme court verdict
India News

कर्नाटक: सुप्रीम कोर्ट का फैसला, अयोग्य करार दिए गए 17 विधायक अब चुनाव लड़ सकेंगे

13 नवंबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

राफेल, राहुल और सबरीमला मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट कल सुनाएगा फैसला

13 नवंबर 2019

सुफ्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

दिल्ली-एनसीआर प्रदूषण मामला: सुप्रीम कोर्ट का केंद्र और राज्य सरकार को नोटिस

13 नवंबर 2019

देवेंद्र फडणवीस ने बदला ट्विटर का बायो
India News

'महाराष्ट्र के सेवक' बने देवेंद्र फडणवीस, ट्विटर प्रोफाइल में किया बदलाव

13 नवंबर 2019

