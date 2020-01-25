एआईएडीएमके के पूर्व सांसद जालसाजी और धोखाधड़ी के आरोप में गिरफ्तार, 7 फरवरी तक न्यायिक हिरासत में

Tamil Nadu: Former AIADMK MP KC Palanisamy who was arrested today on multiple charges including forgery and cheating, has been remanded to judicial custody till February 7. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/6mVCzQPwZa— ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2020
25 जनवरी 2020