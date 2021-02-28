मुंबईः तस्करी कर भारत लाई गई विदेशी सिगरेट जब्त, डीआरआई ने की कार्रवाई

महाराष्ट्र की राजधानी मुंबई में खुफिया जानकारी मिलने के बाद राजस्व खुफिया निदेशालय(डीआरआई) ने बड़ी कार्रवाई करते हुए 21 लाख से अधिक विदेशी सिगरेट जब्त किया है। डीआरआई के अनुसार ये सभी सिगरेट दुबई से लाई गईं है और इस मामले में जांच जारी है।

Specific intelligence was received by DRI, Mumbai that a large number of cigarettes of foreign origin were being attempted to be smuggled into India in an Import consignment arriving from Dubai. Total 21,60,000 cigarette sticks were seized: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence pic.twitter.com/wpD7DmcVvo