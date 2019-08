यूएन में पत्र लिखने से लेकर मिसाइल परीक्षण तक, विदेश मंत्रालय ने पाकिस्तान को सुनाई खरी-खरी

Raveesh Kumar, MEA on letter by Pakistan Minister Shireen Mazari to the United Nations: The letter is not even worth the paper on which it was written. Don’t want to give credence to it by reacting. https://t.co/Ag0twwZKkJ pic.twitter.com/M5sgc09Tjn

Raveesh Kumar,MEA: We are aware that Pakistan uses terror as state policy and each time we have made them aware of our concerns.We have received info that Pakistan is trying to infiltrate terrorists.We demand that Pakistan must act against the terror groups operating on its soil. pic.twitter.com/h15Sxwq0tC