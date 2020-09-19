विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर की मां सुलोचना सुब्रमण्यम का निधन

Deeply grieved to inform of the passing away today of my mother Sulochana Subrahmanyam. We ask her friends and well-wishers to keep her in their thoughts. Our family is especially grateful to all those who supported her during her illness. pic.twitter.com/6hEzbFJB1q— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 19, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.