Assam: बाढ़ के कारण असम में हालात गंभीर, ब्रह्मपुत्र नदीं ने किया खतरे के निशान को पार

#WATCH | Assam | Water level of River Brahmaputra crosses the danger mark in Dibruagh. People living in low-lying flood plains take refuge on streets and move to safer locations as their houses get inundated. pic.twitter.com/5f9cQ5IK3j— ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2023
