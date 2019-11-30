शहर चुनें

First night trial of nuclear capable Agni-III ballistic missile carried out APJ Abdul Kalam Island

भारत ने किया अग्नि- 3 बैलिस्टिक मिसाइल का पहला रात्रि सफल परीक्षण

भुवनेश्वर Updated Sat, 30 Nov 2019 09:23 PM IST
अग्नि 3 (फाइल फोटो)
अग्नि 3 (फाइल फोटो)
भारत ने सतह से सतह पर मार करने वाली परमाणु हथियार ले जाने में सक्षम अग्नि- 3 बैलिस्टिक मिसाइल का पहला रात्रि परीक्षण कर लिया है। रक्षा सूत्रों के अनुसार एपीजे अब्दुल कलाम द्वीप पर इंटीग्रेटेड टेस्ट रेंज में मोबाइल लॉन्चर से यह सफल परीक्षण किया।
इस से पहले भारत ने 2,000 किलोमीटर की मारक क्षमता वाली अग्नि-2 बैलिस्टिक मिसाइल का ओडिशा के बालासोर से सफल रात्रि-परीक्षण किया था। रक्षा सूत्रों ने कहा था कि सतह से सतह पर मार करने वाली मिसाइल का परीक्षण समन्वित परीक्षण रेंज (आईटीआर) से किया गया। 

अग्नि-2 मिसाइल का परीक्षण पिछले साल ही कर लिया गया था लेकिन रात के समय इसका परीक्षण पहली बार हुआ है। इसकी मारक क्षमता को दो हजार से बढ़ाकर तीन हजार किमी तक किया जा सकता है। अग्नि-2 मिसाइल न्यूक्लियर हथियार ले जाने में सक्षम है।
विज्ञापन
