एचएएल के पुराने हवाई अड्डे के पास लगी आग, मौके पर पहुंची दमकल की गाड़ियां

#UPDATE Magnesium scrap stockpile has caught fire. Eight fire tenders are currently operating at the spot. The entire area has been cordoned off & fire has been isolated. No casualties are reported: DCP Whitefield #Bengaluru https://t.co/dGkgbymZ0s— ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2020
