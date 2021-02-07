शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Fire broke out at the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company office in Khajuri, Thane

महाराष्ट्र राज्य विद्युत वितरण कंपनी के कार्यालय में लगी आग

Jeet Kumar न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Published by: Jeet Kumar
Updated Sun, 07 Feb 2021 07:16 AM IST
महाराष्ट्र राज्य विद्युत वितरण कंपनी के कार्यालय में लगी आग
महाराष्ट्र राज्य विद्युत वितरण कंपनी के कार्यालय में लगी आग - फोटो : ani

ख़बर सुनें
महाराष्ट्र के ठाणे के खजुरी में स्थित महाराष्ट्र राज्य विद्युत वितरण कंपनी के कार्यालय में सुबह-सुबह आग लग गई। आग की लपटें काफी दूर से दिखाई दे रहीं थीं। मौके पर फायर ब्रिगेड की गाड़ियां पहुंच चुकी हैं। बचाव कार्य जारी है।
india news national maharashtra news fire

