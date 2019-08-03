शहर चुनें

मुंबई के मस्जिद बंदर इलाके की बिल्डिंग में लगी भीषण आग, मौके पर पहुंची दमकल की कई गाड़ियां

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Sat, 03 Aug 2019 10:04 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
खास बातें

  • मुंबई की बिल्डिंग में लगी आग
  • नागादेवी क्रॉस के पास है सैय्यद बिल्डिंग
मुंबई के मस्जिद बंदर इलाके में 95 नागादेवी क्रॉस लेन पर बने सैय्यद बिल्डिंग के लेवल 2 में आग लग गई। जिसके बाद भगदड़ की स्थिति पैदा हो गई। आग को बुझाने के लिए दमकल की कई गाड़ियां पहुंची है। फिलहाल आग लगने के कारणों की पुष्टि नहीं हो सकी है।
खबर अपडेट की जा रही है...
fire in mumbai fire in sayyed building mumbai fire caught in mumbai's bulding fire in nagadevi area मुंबई
बुजुर्ग खेत्रमोहन झा
India News

बेटे-बहु से तंग बुजुर्ग पत्रकार ने सरकार के नाम कर दी सारी संपत्ति, कहा- उनकी जमीन पर वृद्धाश्रम बने

3 अगस्त 2019

तीन तलाक पीड़िता को चेक देते ससुर
Gorakhpur

सऊदी अरब से फोन पर दे दिया तीन तलाक, ससुर ने चेक थमा किया रिश्ता खत्म होने का एलान

3 अगस्त 2019

इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट
Prayagraj

प्रधानमंत्री के खिलाफ लिखा आपत्तिजनक पोस्ट, हाईकोर्ट का जमानत देने से इनकार

3 अगस्त 2019

लिफ्ट में फंसे बच्चे
Delhi NCR

सीसीटीवी फुटेज से सामने आई दो बच्चों की शैतानी, लिफ्ट में मारी किक और खुद फंस गए

3 अगस्त 2019

Supreme Court Comment on Unnao case
Delhi NCR

देश में जो हो रहा है परेशान करने वाला है, उन्नाव दुष्कर्म कांड पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट की टिप्पणी

2 अगस्त 2019

malaika arora
Bollywood

करण की पार्टी पर सवाल उठाकर ट्रोल हुए विधायक बोले-'सितारों के पाखंड का पर्दाफाश जरूर करूंगा'

2 अगस्त 2019

डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल से परेशान मरीज और उसके परिजन
Delhi NCR

डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल: सात हजार ऑपरेशन टले, 80 हजार से ज्यादा मरीजों को नहीं मिला इलाज

2 अगस्त 2019

Sunny Deol with Son Karan
Bollywood

400 फीट ऊपर से बेटे को गिरता देख सनी देओल की हुई थी ऐसी हालत, इंटरव्यू में किया खुलासा

2 अगस्त 2019

Payal Rohatgi
Bollywood

पायल रोहतगी ने जोमैटो को बताया सेक्युलर आउटलेट, बोलीं- ग्राहक नहीं मिलेंगे अब हिंदुस्तान में

2 अगस्त 2019

Vicky Kaushal
Bollywood

14 हजार फीट ऊपर भारतीयों सैनिकों के बीच पहुंचे विक्की कौशल, पहली बार बनाकर खिलाई रोटी

2 अगस्त 2019

वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण
India News

वित्त मंत्रालय में अब प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस के दौरान पत्रकार नहीं पूछे पाएंगे सवाल, करना होगा 'ईमेल'

वित्त मंत्रालय में पत्रकारों के लिए अब एक और नया नियम आया है। इस नियम के मुताबिक अब मंत्रालय में होने वाली प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में पत्रकार अधिकारियों से सवाल नहीं पूछ पाएंगे। उन्हें अब अपने सवाल 'ईमेल' करने होंगे।

3 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

दोबारा नियंत्रण रेखा के पास पहुंचे आतंकवादी, इमरान-ट्रंप की मुलाकात से पहले चले गए थे दूर

3 अगस्त 2019

Mumbai Rain
India News

जल प्रलय ने थामी मुंबई की रफ्तार, भूस्खलन से मुंबई-गोवा हाईवे भी बंद

3 अगस्त 2019

महिला को पति ने वाट्सऐप पर दिया तीन तलाक
India News

महाराष्ट्र: पति ने वाट्सऐप पर दिया तीन तलाक, महिला ने दर्ज करवाया केस

3 अगस्त 2019

बुजुर्ग खेत्रमोहन झा
India News

बेटे-बहु से तंग बुजुर्ग पत्रकार ने सरकार के नाम कर दी सारी संपत्ति, कहा- उनकी जमीन पर वृद्धाश्रम बने

3 अगस्त 2019

जुलाई रहा सबसे गर्म महीना (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अब तक का सबसे गर्म महीना रहा जुलाई, असमान बारिश ने खेती को किया प्रभावित

3 अगस्त 2019

संसद भवन (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पूरे देश में श्रमिकों का न्यूनतम वेतन समान होगा, कानून को संसद की हरी झंडी

3 अगस्त 2019

India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

3 अगस्त 2019

akbaruddin owaisi
India News

अकबरुद्दीन ओवैसी के खिलाफ केस दर्ज, लटकी गिरफ्तारी की तलवार

2 अगस्त 2019

अमित शाह
India News

यूएपीए बिल: दिग्विजय के सवाल पर शाह का जवाब, कुछ करोगे नहीं तो कुछ नहीं होगा

2 अगस्त 2019

तीन तलाक बिल
India News

तीन तलाक पर नए कानून को सुप्रीम कोर्ट में चुनौती, बिल को बताया असंवैधानिक

2 अगस्त 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

चुनौती बड़ी है, क्या लंबे समय के लिए जम्मू-कश्मीर जा रहे हैं सुरक्षा बल?

2 अगस्त 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

उन्नाव कांड: लखनऊ में ही चलेगा पीड़िता का इलाज, रायबरेली से तिहाड़ जेल आएंगे चाचा

2 अगस्त 2019

IPS officer Bhaskar Rao
India News

कर्नाटक : आईपीएस आलोक कुमार का ट्रांसफर, भास्कर राव बने बंगलूरू के नए पुलिस चीफ

3 अगस्त 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अयोध्या मामला: मध्यस्थता रही बेनतीजा, सुप्रीम कोर्ट में छह अगस्त से नियमित सुनवाई

2 अगस्त 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

17वीं लोकसभा के पहले संसदीय सत्र में ये रिकार्ड बनाएंगे प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी

2 अगस्त 2019

