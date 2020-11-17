शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Fire breaks out in godown near Sarvodaya Hotel in Kurla West Fire tenders are present at spot 

महाराष्ट्र: मुंबई में सर्वोदय होटल के पास गोदाम में लगी आग, मौके पर पहुंचे दमकलकर्मी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Tue, 17 Nov 2020 10:02 AM IST
सर्वोदय होटल के पास गोदाम में आग लग गई है
सर्वोदय होटल के पास गोदाम में आग लग गई है - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
महाराष्ट्र के मुंबई के कुर्ला पश्चिम में सर्वोदय होटल के पास खादी नंबर तीन के एक गोदाम में मंगलवार को आग लग गई। फिलहाल दमकलकर्मी मौके पर मौजूद हैं जो आग बुझाने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं। फिलहाल किसी के हताहत होने की खबर नहीं है।
india news national mumbai fire godown fire tenders

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

