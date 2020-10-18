शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Fire breaks out in a container carrying plastic PVC fitting material near Mumbra Bypass No casualty or injury reported

मुंबई : मुंब्रा बाईपास के पास एक कंटेनर में लगी आग, मौके पर पहुंची दमकल की गाड़ियां

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Sun, 18 Oct 2020 02:33 PM IST
मुंबई
मुंबई - फोटो : ANI

मुंबई के मुंब्रा बाईपास के पास प्लास्टिक पीवीसी फिटिंग सामग्री ले जा रहे एक कंटेनर में आग लग गई। इस घटना के बाद क्षेत्रीय आपदा प्रबंधन प्रकोष्ठ का दल, दमकल और एक फायर इंजन मौके पर पहुंचे हैं। अभी तक किसी के हताहत होने की कोई खबर नहीं है। वहीं आग बुझाने का काम जारी है।
india news national mumbai mumbra bypass mumbra bypass road latest news mumbai fire mumbai fire brigade pvc plastic container fire

