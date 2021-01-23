Home ›   India News ›   Fire breaks out at Ramtekdi garbage processing plant in Hadapsar area of Pune

पुणेः हडपसर इलाके के कचरा प्रसंस्करण संयंत्र में लगी आग, दमकल की 11 गाड़ियां मौके पर मौजूद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पुणे Updated Sat, 23 Jan 2021 10:01 PM IST
रामटेकड़ी कचरा प्रसंस्करण में लगी आग
रामटेकड़ी कचरा प्रसंस्करण में लगी आग - फोटो : ANI

महाराष्ट्र के पुणे के हडपसर इलाके में रामटेकड़ी कचरा प्रसंस्करण संयंत्र में आग लग गई है। 11 दमकल की गाड़ियों को मौके पर रवाना किया गया है। अग्निशमन अभियान चल रहा है। अधिक जानकारी की प्रतीक्षा है।
india news national fire break out ramtekdi ramtekdi pune

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

