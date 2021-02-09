शहर चुनें

Fire breaks out at Modella Colony near Mulund Check Naka in Thane

मुंबईः ठाणे स्थित मोडेला कॉलोनी में लगी आग, दमकल की कई गाड़ियां मौके पर मौजूद

Sanjeev Jha न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, ठाणे
Updated Tue, 09 Feb 2021 09:01 PM IST
ठाणे में लगी आग
ठाणे में लगी आग - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
मुंबई के ठाणे स्थित मोडेला कॉलोनी में आग लगने की खबर आ रही है। आग बुझाने के लिए दमकल की कई गाड़ियां मौके पर मौजूद हैं। ताजा जानकारी मिलने तक किसी के हताहत होने की सूचना नहीं है। 
