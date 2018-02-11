अपना शहर चुनें

मुंबई: होटल में लगी भीषण आग, दमकल की 20 गाड़ियां मौके पर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 11 Feb 2018 08:12 AM IST
Fire breakout in shop near maya hotel at mumbai
मुंबई में लगी आग - फोटो : ANI
रविवार सुबह मुंबई के मनखुर्द इलाके में एक दुकान में आग लग गई। माया होटल के पास एक दुकान में लगी आग ने विकराल रुप ले लिया। भीषण आग को बुझाने के लिए दमकल की 12 गाड़ियों को लगाया गया लेकिन वह भी नाकाफी रहीं। 
 


आग की बढ़ती लपटों को देखते हुए दमकल की और गाड़ियों को बुलाया गया। 8 और गाड़ियों को बुलाने के बाद भी आग पर काबू पाना आसान नहीं था। भीषण आग को देखते हुए पूरा इलाका धुएं के कब्जे में आ गया। आस-पास के इलाके में रहने वाले लोगों को एतिहातन वहां से हटाया जा रहा है।  
 

