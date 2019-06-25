शहर चुनें

FIR registered against Army Colonel Kedar Vijay Gaikwad & 30-40 Army soldiers at Khed police station

सेना के कर्नल और 30-40 जवानों के खिलाफ सोयाबीन की खेती नष्ट करने के मामले में एफआईआर दर्ज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पुणे Updated Tue, 25 Jun 2019 07:09 AM IST
Army vehicles
Army vehicles - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
पुणे के खेड़ थाने में सेना के कर्नल केदार विजय गायकवाड़ और 30-40 सेना के जवानों के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज की गई है। इन पर आरोप है कि इन्होंने आर्मी के चार वाहनों से सोयाबीन की खेती को नष्ट कर दिया है। घटना 22 जून की है। बता दें कि कर्नल का उक्त संपत्ति को लेकर शिकायतकर्ता से विवाद चल रहा है।
army colonel kedar vijay gaikwad soybean soldier fir farmer आर्मी कर्नल केदार विजय गायकवाड़ सोयाबीन सैनिक एफआईआर किसान खेत
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

