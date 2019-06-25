सेना के कर्नल और 30-40 जवानों के खिलाफ सोयाबीन की खेती नष्ट करने के मामले में एफआईआर दर्ज

Pune: FIR registered against Army Colonel Kedar Vijay Gaikwad & 30-40 Army soldiers at Khed police station for barging into a soyabean farm in 4 Army vehicles & destroying crops planted by the complainant on June 22. Colonel has a dispute with complainant over the said property. pic.twitter.com/7JtNhSmsMv— ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2019
25 जून 2019