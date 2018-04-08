शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   FIR registered against a NCP Corporator for allegedly running a sex racket

सेक्स रैकेट चलाने के आरोप में महाराष्ट्र के एनसीपी नेता पर FIR

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पुणे Updated Sun, 08 Apr 2018 01:21 PM IST
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
महाराष्ट्र में राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस पार्टी (एनसीपी) के पार्षद को कथित तौर पर सेक्स रैकेट चलाने के आरोप में एफआईआर दर्ज की गई है। यह एफआईआर पुणे जिले के इंद्रपुर के रूपाली लॉज में रैकेट चलाने की वजह से दर्ज की गई है। पुलिस ने पार्षद और एक शख्स के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है। लॉज के मैनेजर को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है।
इससे पहले पालघर पुलिस ने शनिवार को चार लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया था औऱ 12 के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया था। इन लोगों को इसलिए गिरफ्तार किया गया था उन्होंने सूचना का अधिकार के जरिए मिली सूचना का इस्तेमाल बिल्डरों को धामकाकर उनसे पैसा मांगने के लिए किया था। पुलिस ने बताया था कि आरोपियों में शिव सेना पार्षद सहित भाजपा और एनसीपी की युवा विंग के नेता शामिल हैं।

पुलिस का कहना है कि आरोपियों ने बिल्डर को ब्लैकमेल किया। इसके अलावा उसे डराने के लिए बंदूक का इस्तेमाल किया। इन लोगों ने दो बिल्डरों को डरा-धमकाकर उससे 50-50 लाख रुपए की मांग की थी। शिवसेना के धनंजय गावड़े ने 49 साल के एक बिल्डर से कथित तौर पर 11 लाख रुपए लिए थे।

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

