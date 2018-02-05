अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   FIR on 12 people for stop dalit funeral procession at gujarat

गुजरात: दलित की शवयात्रा के दौरान हुई मारपीट, 12 लोगों के खिलाफ FIR दर्ज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 05 Feb 2018 02:44 PM IST
FIR on 12 people for stop dalit funeral procession at gujarat
funeral
जीते जी तो दलितों पर अत्याचार के मामले आए दिन पढ़ते ही रहते हैं। अब मरने के बाद भी उन्हे बक्क्षा नहीं जा रहा है। गुजरात के पंचमहल जिले में दलितों पर हमले का ऐसा ही एक मामला सामने आया है। जहां ऊंची जाति के लोगों ने महिला की शवयात्रा को रोका और मारपीट की। इस मामले में पुलिस ने 12 लोगों के खिलाफ FIR दर्ज की है। मृतक महिला के बेटे दिनेश सोलंकी ने शिकायत दर्ज कराई है। 

गुजरात के पंचमहल जिले के अंतर्गत आने वाले पिंगली गांव में, दिनेश सोलंकी की मां का निधन हो गया। मृत महिला के शव को तथाकथित प्रभुत्व वाले इलाके से लेकर गुजर रहे थे। तभी वहां कुछ ऊंची जाति के लोगों ने अंतिम यात्रा को रोका और उसे वहां से निकलने पर ऐतराज जताया। जिसके बाद दोनों पक्षों के बीच बहसबाजी होने लगी। देखते ही देखते मृतक महिला के बेटे की पिटाई कर दी गई। इसकी शिकायत कालोल पुलिस थाने में दर्ज कराई गई।    
 

मामले पर बात करते हुए पंचमहल के एसपी आरवी चुड़ासामा ने बताया कि शिकायत मिली थी कि दलितों को शवयात्रा निकालने से रोका गया। स्थिति को देखते हुए पुलिस एक टीम को मौके पर भेजा गया। पुलिस की मौजूदगी में मृतिक महिला का अंतिम संस्कार करवाया गया। पुलिस के अनुसार मामले में अनुसूचित जाति और जनजाति अधिनियम और आईपीसी के प्रावधानों के तहत 12 लोगों के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज की गई है। मृतक के बेटे दिनेश सोलंकी के घर पर पुलिस की तैनाती की गई है। 
