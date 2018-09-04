शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   Fighter jet of Indian Air Force crashed near Devaliya village of Jodhpur

जोधपुर के पास वायुसेना का लड़ाकू मिग-27 विमान दुर्घटनाग्रस्त, पूरी तरह जलकर राख

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जोधपुर Updated Tue, 04 Sep 2018 09:43 AM IST
Fighter jet of Indian Air Force crashed near Devaliya village of Jodhpur
ख़बर सुनें
राजस्थान के जोधपुर के देवलिया गांव के पास भारतीय वायुसेना का लड़ाकू विमान दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया है। विमान पूरी तरह से जलकर खाक हो गया है और सेना के जवान मौके पर पहुंच गए हैं। यह विमान अपने रुटीन मिशन पर था। हादसे से पहले पायलट विमान से सुरक्षित बाहर निकल गया था। इस घटना की जांच करने के लिए सेना ने कोर्ट ऑफ इंक्वायरी के आदेश दे दिए हैं। 
इससे पहले 6 जुलाई, 2017 को जोधपुर में भारतीय वायुसेना का मिग-23 ट्रेनर एयरक्राफ्ट जोधपुर के बालेसर में दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया था। हालांकि इस घटना में पायलट और सह पायलट बाल-बाल बच गए थे। इस मामले में कोर्ट ऑफ इंक्वायरी के आदेश जारी किए गए थे।
 

Recommended

अमित पंघाल
Chandigarh

अमित पंघाल यूं ही नहीं बने गोल्ड मेडलिस्ट, मां ने खोले दो ऐसे राज, सुनकर सब भावुक...मिलेंगे धर्मेंद्र

4 सितंबर 2018

Air Force pilots got training on disputed Rafale aircraft
India News

विवादों में घिरे राफेल विमानों पर वायुसेना के पायलटों को मिला प्रशिक्षण

3 सितंबर 2018

Rafale Deal
India News

दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा रक्षा सौदा करने जा रहा भारत, खरीदेगा 114 नए लड़ाकू विमान

3 सितंबर 2018

Bollywood

अब कंगना रनौत पर भड़के अपूर्व असरानी, बोले- उनकी आदतें, हरकतें आत्महत्या करने जैसी

3 सितंबर 2018

Apurva Asrani
apurva asrani
simran kangana
Manikarnika
Bollywood

अब कंगना रनौत पर भड़के अपूर्व असरानी, बोले- उनकी आदतें, हरकतें आत्महत्या करने जैसी

3 सितंबर 2018

Congress demands independent probe into coal scam 
India News

राफेल के बाद अब कांग्रेस ने सरकार पर कोयला से किया हमला, पढ़ें पूरा मामला

4 सितंबर 2018

Dispute between husband and wife over minor issue Dharamshala Himachal Pradesh
Shimla

पति-पत्नी की हुई खटपट, परामर्श केंद्र में पहुंचा अनोखा मामला

3 सितंबर 2018

fighter jet indian airforce pilot

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

लता मंगेशकर
Bollywood

आतिफ असलम ने 'पाकीजा' के सुपरहिट गाने को किया रिमिक्स, लता मंगेशकर ने खूब सुनाई खरी-खोटी

4 सितंबर 2018

Teachers Day 2018: Buy Best online Gifts for your teachers costs Under Rs 300
Lifestyle

इस बार टीचर्स डे पर दें ये तोहफा, कीमत 300 रुपए से भी कम

4 सितंबर 2018

kbc 10
Television

KBC 10: पहले दिन ही सोनिया यादव ने जीते 12 लाख, खास अंदाज में की बिग बी ने शो की शुरुआत

4 सितंबर 2018

Gambusia
Fitness

घर में जरूर पालें ये खास मछली, डेंगू-चिकनगुनिया के मच्छरों पास भी नहीं फटकेंगे

4 सितंबर 2018

There are now many options for Childlessness couples
Yoga and Health

बच्चे को तरस रहे नि:संतान दंपतियों के लिए अब मौजूद हैं 4 विकल्प

4 सितंबर 2018

shraddha
Bollywood

बजट निकालने के बाद चौथे दिन धड़ाम हुई राजकुमार राव की 'स्त्री', 'यमला पगला दीवाना' की भी हालत खस्ता

4 सितंबर 2018

rishi kapoor
Bollywood

63 साल पहले पहली बार एक गाने में कुछ सेकेंड के लिए नजर आए थे ऋषि कपूर, 'बॉबी' से खुल गई थी किस्मत

4 सितंबर 2018

rishi kapoor birthday special neetu kapoor love story
Bollywood

नीतू से पहले डिंपल पर आया था ऋषि कपूर का दिल, इस डर की वजह से नहीं कर पाए थे प्रपोज

4 सितंबर 2018

Stree and Yamla Pagla Deewana
Bollywood

3 दिन में धर्मेंद्र के बेटों पर भारी पड़ी राजकुमार राव की 'स्त्री', कम समय में बजट निकालकर हुई हिट

4 सितंबर 2018

Thief
Weird Stories

कुत्ते के नाम से ही इतना डर गए चोर, दहलीज पर छोड़ भागे 16 लाख के गहने

3 सितंबर 2018

Most Read

A tiffin box, saucer, cup and spoon made of gold were stolen from Nizam Museum of Hyderabad
India News

बेखौफ अपराधियों ने निजाम म्यूजियम से चुराया सोने का टिफिन, चम्मच, कप और प्याला

पुलिस का कहना है कि उसे म्यूजियम प्रधिकारियों से गायब हुए सामान को लेकर फोन मिला था। एक टीम ने पूरे म्यूजियम परिसर को सील कर दिया है ताकि किसी भी सबूत के साथ छेड़छाड़ ना हो।

4 सितंबर 2018

इमरान खान-अजय बिसारिया
India News

भारत-पाक राजनयिक विवाद पर लगेगा विराम, इमरान सरकार ने दिए संकेत

4 सितंबर 2018

तमिलसाई सुंदरराजन-एमके स्टालिन
India News

भाजपा के खिलाफ 'हाय-हाय' के नारे लगाने वाली महिला लेखक गिरफ्तार

4 सितंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

भाजपा के वोट बैंक में सेंध लगाने की ताक में कांग्रेस, हिंदुत्व की राह पर चलकर फायदा उठाने की कोशिश

4 सितंबर 2018

Candidates gave RPSC exam after stripped shirt and kurta in Rajasthan
India News

राजस्थान: निर्देशों को दरकिनार कर पहुंचे थे छात्र, कपड़े उतारकर देनी पड़ी परीक्षा

4 सितंबर 2018

7
India News

निजी चैनलों को ‘दलित’ शब्द के इस्तेमाल से बचने का आग्रह

4 सितंबर 2018

Top News stories of september 4 live Updates
India News

आज इन प्रमुख खबरों पर रहेगी नजर, अपडेट मिलेगा अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम पर

4 सितंबर 2018

Shiv Sena statement on threats of murder of narendra modi, nobody can not kill PM 
India News

पीएम को हत्या की धमकी, शिवसेना की चुटकी- मोदी के सुरक्षा घेरे में परिंदा भी पर नहीं मार सकता

3 सितंबर 2018

9
India News

देश भर में परंपरा और उत्साह के साथ मनाई गई श्रीकृष्ण जन्माष्टमी, विदेशों में भी रही धूम

4 सितंबर 2018

DSP father proudly salutes his SP daughter when they have a faceoff
India News

जब डीएसपी पिता ने एसपी बेटी को ठोका सैल्यूट, नजारा देखकर मुस्कुराए लोग

3 सितंबर 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: कांग्रेस की रैली पर तेजाब से हमला

कर्नाटक के तुमकुर में कांग्रेस की रैली के दौरान कार्यकर्तों पर तेजाब फेंका गया। निकाय चुनावों में पार्टी को बंपर जीत मिली थी। जिसका जश्न कार्यकर्ता रैली निकालकर मना रहे थे।

3 सितंबर 2018

बड़ी बात 0:31

जनता की आवाज़ से जुड़ा हर वो मुद्दा उठाएंगे हम 'बड़ी बात' में

3 सितंबर 2018

नालंदा 3:31

शर्मनाक, चोरी के आरोप में युवक से थूक चटवाया

3 सितंबर 2018

शिव कुमार 1:49

शहीद जवान का वीडियो वायरल, गाना चल रहा था ‘ऊपरवाला अपने साथ है’

3 सितंबर 2018

नारायण राजभर 1:43

बीजेपी के इस सांसद ने की ‘पुरुष आयोग’ बनाने की मांग

3 सितंबर 2018

Related

bjp-congress
India News

कर्नाटक में कांग्रेस की विजय रैली पर तेजाब से हमला, 25 झुलसे

3 सितंबर 2018

Judgement can be Declared today in 2007 hyderabad twin bomb blasts case
India News

हैदराबाद दोहरे बम विस्फोट मामले में आज आ सकता है फैसला, 44 लोगों की गई थी जान

4 सितंबर 2018

after flood rat fever grips kerala
India News

अब रैट फीवर की गिरफ्त में केरल, अब तक 9 लोगों की हो चुकी है मौत

4 सितंबर 2018

Hyderabad DCP father proudly done salute to SP daughter
India News

...जब डीसीपी पिता ने एसपी बेटी को भरी सभा में गर्व से किया सैल्यूट 

3 सितंबर 2018

Rafale Deal
India News

दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा रक्षा सौदा करने जा रहा भारत, खरीदेगा 114 नए लड़ाकू विमान

3 सितंबर 2018

भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अमित शाह
India News

कर्नाटक के स्थानीय चुनाव के नतीजे पर भाजपा अध्यक्ष ने ये कहा

4 सितंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.