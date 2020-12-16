किसान आंदोलन: SC ने केंद्र, पंजाब और हरियाणा सरकार को भेजा नोटिस, कल फिर सुनवाई

After the counsel appearing for petitioner mentions Shaheen Bagh case to remove farmers from Delhi borders, Chief Justice of India says, there cannot be a precedent in law and order matter https://t.co/J51ZcIQVeq

SC tells SG Tushar Mehta that it intends to set up a committee comprising representatives of farmers unions across India, Govt and other stakeholders to resolve this issue, adding "because this will soon become a national issue and with Government it won't work out it seems."