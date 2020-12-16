किसान आंदोलन: SC ने केंद्र, पंजाब और हरियाणा सरकार को भेजा नोटिस, कल फिर सुनवाई

मुख्य न्यायाधीश एसए बोबडे, जस्टिस एएस बोपन्ना और वी रामासुब्रमण्यम की खंडपीठ ने किसान संगठनों को पक्षकार बनाने की अनुमति दी। अदालत ने केंद्र की ओर से पेश हुए सॉलिसिटर जनरल तुषार मेहता को कहा है कि वह इस मुद्दे को हल करने के लिए भारत में किसान यूनियनों के प्रतिनिधि, सरकार और अन्य हितधारकों सहित एक समिति गठित करें। साथ ही कहा कि यह जल्द ही एक राष्ट्रीय मुद्दा बन जाएगा और सरकार के जरिए यह सुलझता हुआ नजर नहीं आ रहा है।
After the counsel appearing for petitioner mentions Shaheen Bagh case to remove farmers from Delhi borders, Chief Justice of India says, there cannot be a precedent in law and order matter https://t.co/J51ZcIQVeq— ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2020
SC tells SG Tushar Mehta that it intends to set up a committee comprising representatives of farmers unions across India, Govt and other stakeholders to resolve this issue, adding "because this will soon become a national issue and with Government it won't work out it seems."— ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2020
