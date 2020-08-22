शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   farmer in Coimbatore grows pearl millet & sorghum on his half-acre land to feed birds.

पक्षियों का खिलाने के लिए अपनी डेढ़ एकड़ जमीन पर किसान बोता है बाजरा और ज्वार

न्यूज़ डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोयंबटूर Updated Sat, 22 Aug 2020 02:52 PM IST
विज्ञापन
पक्षियों को खाना खिलाने के लिए डेढ़ एकड़ जमीन पर बोया बाजरा
पक्षियों को खाना खिलाने के लिए डेढ़ एकड़ जमीन पर बोया बाजरा - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹249 + Free Coupon worth ₹200

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
तमिलनाडु में एक किसान ने पक्षियों को खाना खिलाने के लिए अपनी डेढ़ एकड़ जमीन पर बाजरा और ज्वार बोता है। मुथु मुरूगन नाम का किसान कोयंबटूर में पक्षियों को खाना खिलाने के लिए खेती करता है। मुथु मुरूगन का कहना है कि मुझे पक्षियों की चहचहाट काफी प्यार है। 
विज्ञापन




किसान का कहना है कि जब ये पक्षी खुशी से खेती में अपनी दावत करते हैं तो इन्हें देखकर और इनकी चहचहाट को सुनकर काफी आनंद आता है। उन्होंने कहा कि जब हम प्रकृति से कुछ लेते हैं तो हमें प्रकृति को कुछ वापस भी करना चाहिए।
IBPS PO 2020: सरकारी बैंक में नौकरी का सपना ऐसे होगा पूरा, Safalta.com के संग करें तैयारी
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
farmer coimbatore agriculture pearl millet sorghum sorghum plant millet nutrition birds feeding

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

आईएसआईएस आतंकी गिरफ्तार
Delhi

पुलिस का खुलासाः दिल्ली में भीड़भाड़ वाले इलाके को बम से उड़ाने की फिराक में था ISIS आतंकी

22 अगस्त 2020

facebook addiction
Social Network

Facebook पर नहीं मिले ज्यादा लाइक्स तो 19 साल की लड़की ने दे दी जान

22 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
बेरोजगारी भत्ता
Business Diary

खुशखबर: श्रम मंत्री संतोष गंगवार ने कहा, अब 15 दिनों के भीतर मिलेगा बेरोजगारी भत्ता

22 अगस्त 2020

बारिश के बाद भोपाल की सड़कों पर भरा पानी
India News

अगले 24 घंटों में इन राज्यों में भारी बारिश की चेतावनी, इंदौर में 39 साल का टूटा रिकॉर्ड

22 अगस्त 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

क्या सितंबर में खत्म हो जाएगा कोरोना वायरस? जानें ऐसे ही जरूरी सवालों पर विशेषज्ञ की राय

22 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
ins vikrant
India News

पहले स्वदेशी एयरक्राफ्ट कैरियर आईएनएस विक्रांत का ट्रायल हुआ शुरू, जानें क्या हैं इसकी खासियतें

22 अगस्त 2020

इंडोनेशिया की करेंसी
Business Diary

दुनिया के सबसे बड़े मुस्लिम देश के नोट में क्यों छपी है गणपति की तस्वीर? जानिए रहस्य

22 अगस्त 2020

मंदिर (फाइल फोटो)
World

पाकिस्तान में ढहाया गया एक और हिंदू मंदिर, विरोध करने पर अल्पसंख्यकों को धमकाया गया

22 अगस्त 2020

yogita gautam murder case
Agra

योगिता हत्याकांड: विवेक ने पहले ही बना लिया था हत्या का प्लान, कार से मिले इन सबूतों से खुला चौंकाने वाला राज!

22 अगस्त 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत और संदीप सिंह
Bollywood

'सुशांत का दोस्त संदीप सिंह है मास्टरमाइंड', चश्मदीद ने बताया मुर्दाघर में क्या हुआ था?

22 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited