पक्षियों का खिलाने के लिए अपनी डेढ़ एकड़ जमीन पर किसान बोता है बाजरा और ज्वार

Tamil Nadu: Muthu Murugan, a farmer in Coimbatore grows pearl millets & sorghum on his half-acre land to feed birds.He says, "I love the chirping of birds while they happily feast on the crops. We need to give something back to nature when we are taking soo much from it." pic.twitter.com/pz1Mlx1bah— ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2020
