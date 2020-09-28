Live: कृषि कानून पर बवाल, इंडिया गेट के पास ट्रैक्टर जलाने वाले पांच लोग गिरफ्तार

LiveLive: कृषि कानून पर बवाल, इंडिया गेट के पास ट्रैक्टर जलाने वाले पांच लोग गिरफ्तार
#UPDATE: Five people - residents of Punjab - detained in connection with the protest and burning of a tractor near India Gate in Delhi. Legal action initiated. https://t.co/IMtkZge2l7— ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2020
