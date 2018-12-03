शहर चुनें

रायपुर : 5 करोड़ की नकली नकदी बरामद, एक गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रायपुर Updated Mon, 03 Dec 2018 06:47 AM IST
fake notes
fake notes
ख़बर सुनें
छत्तीसगढ़ की राजधानी रायपुर में रविवार को पुलिस ने नकली नोट बनाने वाले गिरोह का भंडाफोड़ किया है। साथ ही पुलिस ने 5 करोड़ की नकली नकदी के साथ एक गिरफ्तारी भी की है। एएनआई की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक पुलिस ने छापेमारी के दौरान भारी मात्रा में नकली नोट बरामद किए। सभी नोट 2000-2000 के नए नोट हैं।  
9 terrorists of NDFB
India News

अरुणाचल प्रदेश: भारतीय सीमा में घुसपैठ करते 9 उग्रवादी गिरफ्तार, भारी मात्रा में गोला बारूद बरामद

अरुणाचल प्रदेश के जयरामपुर में रविवार रात 9 उग्रवादियों को भारतीय सीमा में घुसपैठ करते हुए गिरफ्तार किया गया है। सभी एनडीएफबी (नेशनल डेमोक्रेटिक फ्रंट ऑफ बोडोलैंड सोंगबिजीत) संगठन में सक्रिय रहकर भारत विरोधी गतिविधी में जुटे थे।

3 दिसंबर 2018

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

तेलंगाना में चुनावी सरगर्मियां तेज, प्रधानमंत्री मोदी की रैली आज 

3 दिसंबर 2018

बाबा रामदेव
India News

रामदेव बोले- राम मंदिर नहीं बना तो भाजपा से लोगों का भरोसा उठ जाएगा

3 दिसंबर 2018

farmer suicide
India News

1 रुपए प्रतिकिलो प्याज बेचने पर मजबूर हुआ किसान, पीएम मोदी को दान किए रुपये

3 दिसंबर 2018

Swiss Government is ready to tell names of two companies regarding black money in swiss banks
India News

स्विट्जरलैंड सरकार बताएगी स्विस बैंक में काला धन छिपाने वाली दो भारतीय कंपनियों के नाम

2 दिसंबर 2018

राज ठाकरे
India News

मुंबई : राज ठाकरे बोले, हिंदी अच्छी है, लेकिन इसका राष्ट्रीय भाषा होना ठीक नहीं

2 दिसंबर 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

...तो इस तरह सेना से नक्सलियों तक पहुंचीं एके-47 राइफल

2 दिसंबर 2018

एआईएमआईएम प्रमुख असदुद्दीन ओवैसी
India News

ओवैसी का योगी पर पलटवार, बोले- इनके संसदीय क्षेत्र में दिमागी बुखार से हर साल 150 बच्चे मरते हैं

2 दिसंबर 2018

money
India News

दिव्यांग छात्रों को वापस मिलेगा किताबों और यूनिफॉर्म का पैसा

3 दिसंबर 2018

8 changes implemented from today who affecting the general public
India News

आज से लागू हो रहे हैं 8 बदलाव, आप होंगे सीधे प्रभावित

1 दिसंबर 2018

