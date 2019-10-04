विदेश मंत्री एस. जयशंकर ने बोले, अपनी संप्रभुता से कोई समझौता नहीं

EAM S Jaishankar at #WorldEconomicForum: India is an exception as we are more nationalistic, but at the same time we don't see a tension between being nationalistic and being international, in the sense of engaging more with the world, so nationalism is not a negative sentiment. pic.twitter.com/B8fkaoY0iv— ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2019
स्टार प्रचारकों की सूची में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, गृहमंत्री अमित शाह, जेपी नड्डा, केंद्रीय मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह, केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी और उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ समेत कई बड़े नेताओं के नाम शामिल हैं।
4 अक्टूबर 2019