External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at World Economic Forum over India is an nationalism

विदेश मंत्री एस. जयशंकर ने बोले, अपनी संप्रभुता से कोई समझौता नहीं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 04 Oct 2019 03:03 PM IST
S Jaishankar, Foreign Minister
S Jaishankar, Foreign Minister - फोटो : ANI
विश्व इकोनॉमिक फोरम में विदेश मंत्री एस. जयशंकर ने चीन के बेल्ट एंड रोड प्रोजेक्ट पर दो टूक कहा है कि भारत इससे अलग है और वह अपनी संप्रभुता से कोई समझौता नहीं करेगा। पाकिस्तान चीन के इस महत्वाकांक्षी प्रोजेक्ट का हिस्सा है। यह प्रोजेक्ट पाक अधिकृत कश्मीर (पीओके) से होकर गुजरता है। 
पीओके से गुजरने पर भारत इस पर आपत्ति जता चुका है। विदेश मंत्री ने कहा कि हम पड़ोसी देशों के साथ विकास में साझेदार बनना चाहते हैं। मगर अपनी संप्रभुता के साथ कोई भी समझौता हमें मंजूर नहीं है। 

विश्व इकोनॉमिक फोरम में विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर ने कहा कि राष्ट्रवाद कोई नकारात्मक भावना नहीं है। उन्होंने कहा कि भारत इस मामले में सबसे अलग है कि हम बहुत ज्यादा राष्ट्रवादी हैं, लेकिन साथ ही साथ हम राष्ट्रवादी होने और अंतरराष्ट्रीय होने के बीच किसी तरह का तनाव नहीं मानते हैं। 
 


 
world economic forum s jaishankar
