Congress leader Digvijaya Singh vacated bungalow no. B-1, Shyamla Hills Road, Bhopal in compliance with the orders of the Supreme Court, earlier today. The bungalow was allotted to him in the capacity of former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/oVFxlcKgZR— ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2018
13 अगस्त 2018