शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   ex cm of mp digvijay singh vacates sarkari bunglow

दिग्विजय सिंह ने खाली किया सरकारी बंगला, कर लिया सामान शिफ्ट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Updated Mon, 13 Aug 2018 04:51 AM IST
कांग्रेस नेता दिग्विजय सिंह
कांग्रेस नेता दिग्विजय सिंह
मध्यप्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और कांग्रेस के दमदार नेता दिग्विजय सिंह ने भोपाल स्थित अपना सरकारी बंगला खाली कर दिया है। भोपाल के श्यामला हिल्स से रविवार उन्होंने अपना सामान शिफ्ट कर लिया। 
गौरतलब है कि जुलाई महीने में हाइकोर्ट ने सभी पूर्व मुख्यमंत्रियों के बंगले खाली कराने का आदेश दिया था जिसके बाद सरकार ने भी आदेश जारी कर पूर्व मुख्यमंत्रियों के सरकारी बंगले का आवंटन निरस्त कर दिया था। हालांकि बाद में नए आदेश जारी कर तीन पूर्व मुख्यमंत्रियों को उनके बंगले फिर से दे दिए गए थे।   

पिछले महीने जब शिवराज सरकार ने जिन पूर्व मुख्यमंत्रियों को सरकारी बंगले फिर से दिये थे उनमें उमा भारती, बाबूलाल गौर और कैलाश जोशी के नाम तो थे लेकिन लगातार 10 साल तक मध्यप्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री रहे कांग्रेस के दिग्विजय सिंह का नाम उस सूची में शामिल नहीं था। 




 
आगे पढ़ें

19 जुलाई को आया था हाईकोर्ट का आदेश

Recommended

Gautam Adani gets license to sell CNG-PNG in 21 cities
India News

अंबानी की टक्कर में अडाणी को लाने की कोशिश, 21 शहरों में सीएनजी-पीएनजी बेचने का मिला लाइसेंस

12 अगस्त 2018

सानिया मिर्जा और शोएब मलिक
Tennis

सानिया मिर्जा बोलीं- मैंने भारत-पाकिस्तान रिश्ते सुधारने के लिए नहीं थामा शोएब मलिक का हाथ

12 अगस्त 2018

'मां तुझे प्रणाम' रैली अमर उजाला कानपुर
Kanpur

मां तुझे प्रणाम: रैली की शोभा बढ़ाएंगी झांकियां, नजारे ऐसे होंगे कि 'चाह कर भी नजरें हटा न पाएंगे'

12 अगस्त 2018

These 5 big lies speak insurance companies, take care while taking the policy
India News

ये 5 बड़े झूठ बोलती हैं इंश्योरेंस कंपनियां, पॉलिसी लेते वक्त रखें ध्यान

12 अगस्त 2018

सचिन तेंदुलकर
Cricket News

...जब लंदन की सड़कों पर महान क्रिकेटर सचिन का बेटा बेचने लगा रेडियो, फोटो हुआ वायरल

12 अगस्त 2018

Parker Solar Probe
Science Wonders

पहली बार सूर्य के इतने करीब से होंगे दीदार, साढ़े 4 इंच की शील्ड रोक देगी तपिश

12 अगस्त 2018

digvijay singh ex cm of madhya pradesh sarkari bunglow

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Bollywood
Bollywood

करोड़पति होने के बाद भी सस्ती गाड़ियों में घूमते हैं ये बॉलीवुड स्टार्स, एक तो बहुत ही साधारण है

12 अगस्त 2018

द लीजेन्ट ऑफ भगत सिंह फिल्म का पोस्टर
Bollywood

Independence Day: एक ही साल में भगत सिंह पर बनी थी 3 फिल्में, साथ-साथ परदे पर लगी थीं ये 2 मूवी

12 अगस्त 2018

तिरंगा
Bollywood

राष्ट्रगान के अपमान में फंसे थे ये बॉलीवुड स्टार, मजबूरन नहीं खड़ी हो पाई थी एक एक्ट्रेस

12 अगस्त 2018

Sridevi
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी की डेड बॉडी तिरंगे में लपेटने पर लोगों ने उठाए थे ये सवाल, वजह जानकर हो गई थी बोलती बंद

12 अगस्त 2018

ध्रुव
Bollywood

सुपरस्टार के बेटे ने सड़क किनारे खड़ी ऑटो को मारी टक्कर, ड्राइवर अस्पताल में भर्ती

12 अगस्त 2018

salman khan
Television

दमदार है Bigg Boss 12 का पहला प्रोमो, टीचर बनकर सलमान खान जोड़ियों की ले रहे हैं क्लास

12 अगस्त 2018

राजकुमार हिरानी
Bollywood

संजय दत्त का महिमामंडन करने के आरोप पर पहली बार बोले राजकुमार हिरानी, 'संजू' पर दी ये सफाई

12 अगस्त 2018

The legend of Bhagat Singh
Bollywood

Independence Day: देश के लिए मर-मिटे थे ये 6 फ्रीडम फाइटर्स, एक-एक ने ऐसे दी थी कुर्बानी

12 अगस्त 2018

Bollywood
Bollywood

तिरंगे पर ट्रोल हुई थी 'देसी गर्ल', यूजर्स बोले- 'स्टूपिड ये तुम्हारा दुपट्टा नहीं सम्मान कर लो'

12 अगस्त 2018

Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas
Bollywood

प्रियंका ही नहीं इन 4 एक्ट्रेस का भी देसी छोड़ विदेशी लड़कों पर आया दिल, एक बन गई थी बिन ब्याही मां

11 अगस्त 2018

Most Read

जानिए भारत के राष्ट्रीय प्रतीकों के बारे में।
India News

बड़ा रोचक है भारत के राष्ट्रीय प्रतीकों का इतिहास और उनका अर्थ

भारत का राष्ट्रीय प्रतीक अर्थात भारत के राष्ट्रीय पहचान का आधार। इसके विशिष्ठ पहचान और विरासत का कारण राष्ट्रीय पहचान है जो भारतीय नागरिकों के दिलों में देशभक्ति और गर्व की भावना को महसूस कराता है।

13 अगस्त 2018

Why IAS Officials dont want to work under the Delhi government reveals CBI saya aap
India News

सीबीआई छापे से खुला राज, दिल्ली सरकार के नीचे काम क्यों नहीं करना चाहते अधिकारी: आप

12 अगस्त 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

सैन्यकर्मी को मंहगी पड़ी विदेशी महिला से फेसबुक दोस्ती, ऐसे लगा 14 लाख का चूना

13 अगस्त 2018

Indian American physicist subrahmanyan chandrasekhar behind NASA mission to touch the Sun
India News

नासा के हैरतअंगेज मिशन सूर्य ‘स्पर्श’ को अंजाम तक पहुंचाने में भारतीय का सबसे बड़ा योगदान

12 अगस्त 2018

Rafale fighter jet deal with France based company says reliance defence
India News

फ्रांसीसी कंपनी के साथ हुई है राफेल डील, रक्षा मंत्रालय की कोई भूमिका नहीं: रिलायंस

12 अगस्त 2018

demo pic
India News

12 साल से कम की बच्चियों से रेप में फांसी का प्रावधान अब बन गया कानून, राष्ट्रपति की मुहर

13 अगस्त 2018

deoria case- sit summits primary report, govt. to answer today
India News

देवरिया कांडः एसआईटी ने सौंपी प्रारंभिक रिपोर्ट, आज कोर्ट में जवाब देगी सरकार, पुलिस महकमे में खलबली

13 अगस्त 2018

Deoria police says girls had the compulsion to keep in the shelter home, no alternative
India News

देवरिया कांडः पुलिस बोली- बालिका गृह में रखने की थी मजबूरी, नहीं था कोई वैकल्पिक इंतजाम

13 अगस्त 2018

Surya Grahan
India News

शनि अमावस्या के साथ साल का आखिरी सूर्य ग्रहण आज, विदेशों से संबंधित कार्य करने वालों पर पड़ेगा असर

11 अगस्त 2018

Congress said Jumla to PM Modi promises, Distort the data
India News

कांग्रेस ने मोदी के वादों को बताया 'जुमला', आंकड़ों के साथ करते हैं खिलवाड़

12 अगस्त 2018

Related Videos

राहुल गांधी के हैदराबाद दौरे समेत इन खबरों पर रहेगी हमारी नजर, आपके लिए जाननी हैं जरूरी

सोमवार को अमर उजाला टीवी पर आपको केरल में मौसम और बाढ़ के हालात की अपडेट पल-पल पर मिलती रहेगी। इसके अलावा कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी के तेलंगाना दौरे, पाकिस्तान में नवगठित संसद की पहली बैठक पर भी हमारी नजर रहेगी।

13 अगस्त 2018

जीसएटी 1:12

रक्षाबंधन से पहले मोदी सरकार का बड़ा तोहफा, राखी और मूर्तियों पर नहीं लगेगा GST

12 अगस्त 2018

रेलवे 1:53

RPF में महिलाओं की एंट्री होगी आसान, रेल मंत्री ने किया ये ऐलान

12 अगस्त 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 1:03

स्कूटर सवार पर गिरा पहाड़ और फिर क्या हुआ आप खुद देखें...

12 अगस्त 2018

PM MODI 4:27

15 अगस्त 2016: पीएम मोदी ने अपने भाषण में गिनाए सरकार के काम

12 अगस्त 2018

Related

pm modi
India News

महागठबंधन से लेकर एनआरसी तक पर खुल कर बोले पीएम मोदी, कहा- भीड़ हिंसा एक जघन्य अपराध

12 अगस्त 2018

Muzaffarpur Deoria Shelter Home Case: government preparing to make POCSO e box more popular
India News

'फेल' हो चुके पॉक्सो ई-बॉक्स को 'हिट' बनाने की तैयारी, बाल गृहों के बच्चों को देंगे जानकारी

12 अगस्त 2018

लाल किले की प्राचीर से देश को संबोधित करते प्रधानमंत्री
India News

लालकिले से अब तक दिये गए प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के चार भाषणों की मुख्य बातें

11 अगस्त 2018

In use of the Internet, leaving America, China is good or bad for India?
India News

अमेरिका और चीन से ज्यादा इंटरनेट खपत करने वाले भारत में कितना सुरक्षित डार्कनेट 

12 अगस्त 2018

Somnath Chatterjee
India News

कुछ ऐसे हैं 35 सालों तक सांसद के रूप में सेवा करने वाले लोकप्रिय और कद्दावर नेता सोमनाथ चटर्जी

12 अगस्त 2018

ममता बनर्जी
India News

2019 लोकसभा चुनाव मिलकर लड़े या नहीं, ममता यूपीए के साथ ही खड़ी होंगी: जयराम रमेश

12 अगस्त 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.