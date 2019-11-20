शहर चुनें

India News

बाल विवाह में कमी के लिए दुल्हन को 1 तोला सोना मुफ्त देगी असम सरकार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 20 Nov 2019 05:35 PM IST
एच बी शर्मा
एच बी शर्मा - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
राज्य में बाल विवाह रोकने के लिए असम सरकार ने एक नई और बड़ी योजना बनाई है। इस योजना के तहत शादी के समय दुल्हन को एक तोला सोना मुफ्त दिया जाएगा। सरकार का कहना है कि इससे बाल विवाह में कमी आएगी।
असम के वित्त मंत्री हिमंता विस्वा सरमा ने कहा कि असम सरकार अरुंधति योजना के तहत प्रति वर्ष 800 करोड़ रुपये खर्च करने की योजना बना रही है जिसमें असम की हर दुल्हन को एक तोला सोना मुफ्त दिया जाएगा। इस योजना का मुख्य उद्देश्य बाल विवाह को कम करना है। विवाह के लिए पंजीकरण कराकर ही इस योजना का लाभ ले सकते हैं।
 

 
bride assam 1 tola gold free hb sarma
हेमा
India News

दिल्ली प्रदूषण | सांसदो के बैठकों और संसद से नदारद रहने पर सांसद हेमामालिनी का था ये रिएक्शन

मथुरा से भाजपा सांसद हेमामालिनी ने दिल्ली के प्रदूषण पर अजीबोगरीब बयान दिया। उन्होंने सांसदों के बैठकों और संसद से नदारद रहने पर कहा कि क्योंकि दिल्ली जैसा प्रदूषण बाहर के शहरों में नहीं है शायद इसीलिए दिलचस्पी नहीं ली जा रही है।

20 नवंबर 2019

भाजपा
India News

दमन-दीव भाजपा प्रमुख गोपाल टंडेल ने दिया इस्तीफा, अश्लील वीडियो हुआ था वायरल

20 नवंबर 2019

Parliament winter session Live Updates Lok Sabha Rajya Sabha President rule report pollution debate
India News

संसद Live: लोकसभा में पेगासस स्पाइवेयर मामला उठा, फारुक पर दिया ये जवाब

20 नवंबर 2019

sharad pawar, pm modi
India News

सियासी हलचल के बीच पीएम मोदी से मिले शरद पवार, कयासों का बाजार गर्म

20 नवंबर 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर
India News

देश की कुछ एजेंसियां कर सकती हैं आपका फोन टैप !

20 नवंबर 2019

Maharashtra politics
India News

महाराष्ट्र Update: सस्पेंस बरकरार, दिल्ली में कांग्रेस नेताओं की अहम बैठक

20 नवंबर 2019

राज्यपाल जगदीप धनखड़ को दिखाए काले झंडे
India News

पश्चिम बंगाल: राज्यपाल जगदीप धनखड़ को टीएमसी कार्यकर्ताओं ने दिखाए काले झंडे

20 नवंबर 2019

संजय राउत (फाइल फोटो)
India News

हमारी आवाज दबाने के लिए राज्यसभा में शिवसेना सांसदों की सीटें बदली गईं: राउत

20 नवंबर 2019

Bhageerathi Amma
India News

105 वर्षीय भागीरथी अम्मा ने दी चौथी कक्षा की परीक्षा, कायम की मिसाल

20 नवंबर 2019

CISF
India News

सीआईएसएफ में पहली बार अनुबंध पर होगी भर्ती, 1.2 लाख जवान होंगे नियुक्त

20 नवंबर 2019

