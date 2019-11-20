बाल विवाह में कमी के लिए दुल्हन को 1 तोला सोना मुफ्त देगी असम सरकार

Assam Min HB Sarma: Assam govt is planning to spend Rs 800Cr per year under Arundhati scheme in which every bride of Assam to be given 1 Tola gold free.The aim of the scheme is to reduce child marriage as it'll require the marriage to be registered to avail benefits of the scheme pic.twitter.com/oyURjquo2k— ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
मथुरा से भाजपा सांसद हेमामालिनी ने दिल्ली के प्रदूषण पर अजीबोगरीब बयान दिया। उन्होंने सांसदों के बैठकों और संसद से नदारद रहने पर कहा कि क्योंकि दिल्ली जैसा प्रदूषण बाहर के शहरों में नहीं है शायद इसीलिए दिलचस्पी नहीं ली जा रही है।
20 नवंबर 2019