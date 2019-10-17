शहर चुनें

मोजरबेयर केस: ईडी ने कमलनाथ के भांजे रतुल पुरी के खिलाफ बैंक धोखाधड़ी मामले में चार्जशीट दायर की

न्यूड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 17 Oct 2019 02:06 PM IST
रतुल पुरी (फाइल फोटो)
रतुल पुरी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
दिल्ली की राउज एवेन्यू अदालत में प्रवर्तन निदेशालय ने मोजरबेयर केस में बैंक धोखाधड़ी मामले में मध्यप्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ के भांजे व्यवसायी रतुल पुरी पर आरोप पत्र दायर किया है। 
इससे पहले मोजरबेयर केस में कथित तौर पर बैंक धोखाधड़ी के आरोपों का सामना कर रहे रतुल पुरी की न्यायिक हिरासत की अवधि बढ़ा दी थी। अदालत ने पुरी की न्यायिक हिरासत की समय सीमा बढ़ाते हुए इसे 17 अक्तूबर कर दिया था।
ratul puri kamalnath
