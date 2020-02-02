शहर चुनें

Jharkhand

झारखंड : पुलिस और नक्सलियों के बीच मुठभेड़, सर्च ऑपरेशन जारी 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बोकारो Updated Sun, 02 Feb 2020 06:15 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
ख़बर सुनें
रविवार को सुरक्षा बलों और नक्सलियों के बीच मुठभेड़ हुई। पी मुरुगन, एसपी बोकरो ने बताया कि  चतरोचट्टी थाना क्षेत्र में सुरक्षा बलों और नक्सलियों के बीच मुठभेड़ हुई। 
सर्च ऑपरेशन जारी है, मुठभेड़ में अब तक किसी के घायल होने की सूचना नहीं है।  
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

