शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Election will not be canceled if charge sheet filed on MLA-MP, Supreme Court refuses to order Center

आरोप-पत्र दायर होने पर रद्द नहीं होगा चुनाव, सुप्रीम कोर्ट का आदेश देने से इनकार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 16 Nov 2020 12:31 PM IST
विज्ञापन
सुफ्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
सुफ्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने विधायकों और सांसदों के खिलाफ एक वर्ष से अधिक समय तक के लिए मात्र आरोप पत्र दायर होने पर चुनाव रद्द करने की मांग खारिज कर दी है। एक याचिका के जरिए कोर्ट से आग्रह किया गया था कि वह उन मामलों, जिनमें पांच वर्ष या अधिक के कारावास की सजा हो सकती है और उनका आरोप पत्र दायर किए एक साल से ज्यादा हो चुका है, से संबंधित सांसद या विधायक का चुनाव रद्द करने के लिए केंद्र सरकार को निर्देश जारी करे। शीर्ष कोर्ट ने केंद्र सरकार को ऐसा कोई आदेश या निर्देश देने से इंकार कर दिया।
विज्ञापन

 
 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national central government supreme court

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

दिल्ली में हल्की बारिश
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में आसमान से बरसा तेल, सड़कों पर फिसलकर गिरे बाइक सवार, लोग हैरान

16 नवंबर 2020

योगी आदित्यनाथ और त्रिवेंद्र सिंह रावत केदारनाथ में फंस गए
Dehradun

भारी बर्फबारी की वजह से केदारनाथ में फंसे सीएम योगी और मुख्यमंत्री त्रिवेंद्र सिंह रावत

16 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
winter season first snowfall in shimla kufri narkanda and manali
Himachal Pradesh

तस्वीरें: पहाड़ों ने ओढ़ी सफेद चादर, शिमला-मनाली में सर्दियों के मौसम का पहला हिमपात

16 नवंबर 2020

निवेश
Personal Finance

आज ही लें ये आठ संकल्प, आर्थिक रूप से होंगे मजबूत, वित्तीय संकट से रहेंगे दूर

16 नवंबर 2020

नदी में गिरी पिकअप
Shimla

हिमाचल प्रदेश: मंडी में भीषण सड़क हादसा, बिहार के सात मजदूरों की मौत

16 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

वैक्सीन बनाने वाली कंपनी के वैज्ञानिक ने बताया- कब खत्म हो सकती है कोरोना महामारी?

16 नवंबर 2020

Delhi Government Jobs 2020: Top 3 job news today in Delhi, apply now online
Government Jobs

करना चाहते हैं दिल्ली में सरकारी नौकरी, ये हैं जॉब की तीन बड़ी खबरें

16 नवंबर 2020

मीनाक्षी शेषाद्रि के घर की तस्वीरें
Bollywood

PHOTOS: मीनाक्षी शेषाद्रि ने टेक्सास में बनाई है जन्नत जैसी दुनिया, लाइफस्टाइल देख होगी जलन

16 नवंबर 2020

ऐश्वर्या राय, अनुष्का शर्मा
Bollywood

लाइमलाइट से दूर रहकर भी करोड़ों के मालिक हैं इन अभिनेत्रियों के भाई, जानें किस क्षेत्र में कायम है जलवा

16 नवंबर 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

कोरोना वायरस: छह करोड़ लोगों के लिए डोज तैयार, दो से तीन चरणों में चलेगा टीकाकरण अभियान

16 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X