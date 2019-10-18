महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनाव: 'भड़काऊ भाषण' पर मुंबई भाजपा अध्यक्ष को आयोग का नोटिस, मांगा स्पष्टीकरण

महाराष्ट्र में विधानसभा चुनावों को लेकर जारी विभिन्न पार्टियों की रैलियों और प्रचार का दौर जारी है। इस बीच समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई ने खबर दी है कि चुनाव आयोग ने एक रैली में 'भड़काऊ भाषण' देने के मामले में मुंबई भाजपा अध्यक्ष मंगल प्रभात लोढ़ा को नोटिस जारी कर स्पष्टीकरण मांगा है।

Election Commission issues notice to BJP Mumbai Chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha for delivering a 'provocative speech' during an election rally in Mumbai on October 16. EC has asked Lodha to reply and clarify on his statement (file pic) #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/Pe4IDHwVwo