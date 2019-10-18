महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनाव: 'भड़काऊ भाषण' पर मुंबई भाजपा अध्यक्ष को आयोग का नोटिस, मांगा स्पष्टीकरण

Election Commission issues notice to BJP Mumbai Chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha for delivering a 'provocative speech' during an election rally in Mumbai on October 16. EC has asked Lodha to reply and clarify on his statement (file pic) #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/Pe4IDHwVwo
— ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
अजित डोभाल की जिंदगी फिल्मों में दिखाए जाने वाले जासूसी किरदारों जैसे ऑपरेशन और कामों से भरी पड़ी है। अपने काम के दौरान उन्होंने कई ऐसे मौके भी देखे जब उनका सामना सीधे मौत से हुआ था।
18 अक्टूबर 2019