Home ›   India News ›   Election Commission issues notice to BJP Mumbai Chief for delivering provocative speech

महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनाव: 'भड़काऊ भाषण' पर मुंबई भाजपा अध्यक्ष को आयोग का नोटिस, मांगा स्पष्टीकरण

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 18 Oct 2019 12:36 PM IST
मुंबई भाजपा अध्यक्ष मंगल प्रभात लोढ़ा
मुंबई भाजपा अध्यक्ष मंगल प्रभात लोढ़ा - फोटो : ANI
महाराष्ट्र में विधानसभा चुनावों को लेकर जारी विभिन्न पार्टियों की रैलियों और प्रचार का दौर जारी है। इस बीच समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई ने खबर दी है कि चुनाव आयोग ने एक रैली में 'भड़काऊ भाषण' देने के मामले में मुंबई भाजपा अध्यक्ष मंगल प्रभात लोढ़ा को नोटिस जारी कर स्पष्टीकरण मांगा है।
खबर के अनुसार, मुंबई में 16 अक्तूबर को हुई एक चुनावी रैली के दौरान बीजेपी के मुंबई प्रमुख मंगल प्रभात लोढ़ा ने 'भड़काऊ भाषण' दिया था। इसी को लेकर चुनाव आयोग ने लोढ़ा को नोटिस जारी किया है। आयोग ने लोढ़ा को उनके बयान पर जवाब देने के साथ स्पष्टीकरण देने के लिए कहा है।


 
maharashtra assembly elections election bjp shivsena maharashtra election commission
