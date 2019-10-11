शहर चुनें

elderly couple climbed atop a water tank alleging that he had given Rs 50 Lakhs to village heads

आंध्र प्रदेश: पानी की टंकी पर चढ़े बुजुर्ग दंपति, प्रधान पर लगाया 50 लाख रुपये लेने का आरोप

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आंध्र प्रदेश Updated Fri, 11 Oct 2019 01:43 PM IST
बुजुर्ग दंपति पानी की टंकी पर चढ़ गया है
बुजुर्ग दंपति पानी की टंकी पर चढ़ गया है - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
आंध्र प्रदेश के कृष्णा जिले के हरीशचंद्रपुरम गांव में शुक्रवार को एक बुजुर्ग दंपति पानी की टंकी पर चढ़ गए हैं। उनका आरोप है कि उन्होंने जमीन खरीदने के लिए ग्राम प्रधान को 50 लाख रुपये दिए थे लेकिन अब वह उस पैसे को वापस नहीं लौटा रहे हैं।
इस मामले पर सब इंस्पेक्टर शेष कुमार ने बतया कि ग्राम प्रधान ने दावा किया है कि उन्होंने 29 लाख रुपये लिए हैं और इसे वह वापस करने के लिए तैयार हैं। सटीक लेनदेन स्पष्ट नहीं है। दंपति अभी भी पानी की टंकी पर चढ़े हुए हैं और उन्हें नीचे लाने की कोशिशें जारी हैं।


फोटो- 40- अधिवक्ता विजय प्रताप सिंह का गांव छोलीबेरिया में स्थित मकान। अमर उजाला
Hardoi

प्रशासन के सख्त तेवर देख 24 घंटे बाद टंकी से उतरा परिवार

5 अक्टूबर 2019

पानी की टंकी पर अधिवक्ता व उसका परिवार
Lucknow

टंकी पर चढ़ा अधिवक्ता का परिवार, पेट्रोल डालकर आत्मदाह की धमकी, जानें- पूरा माजरा

5 अक्टूबर 2019

पानी की टंकी पर चढ़ा परिवार
Lucknow

न्याय पाने के लिए टंकी पर चढ़ा पूरा परिवार 24 घंटे बाद उतरा नीचे, अधिकारियों ने ली राहत की सांस

5 अक्टूबर 2019

Lawyer threatened suicide
Lucknow

टंकी पर चढ़ा परिवार, पेट्रोल डालकर आत्मदाह की धमकी, पुलिस-प्रशासन के उड़े होश

5 अक्टूबर 2019

पानी की टंकी पर बैठी छात्रा
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: पानी की 100 फीट ऊंची टंकी पर चढ़ी छात्रा, अचानक लगा दी छलांग

25 सितंबर 2019

सदर तहसील परिसर में पानी की टंकी पर चढ़े युवक के चढ़ने के बाद मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस
Pratapgarh

पुलिस की फटकार से नाराज युवक पानी की टंकी पर चढ़ा

11 सितंबर 2019

elderly couple village head transaction land dealing
भारत बनाम दक्षिण अफ्रीका
Cricket News

LIVE INDvSA: दोहरे शतक की ओर बढ़ रहे कप्तान कोहली, भारत का स्कोर 450 के करीब

11 अक्टूबर 2019

विराट कोहली शतक
Cricket News

26वां शतक ठोकते ही कोहली ने लगाई रिकॉर्ड्स की झड़ी, सचिन-गावस्कर सभी को पछाड़ा

11 अक्टूबर 2019

बुलंदशहर में सड़क किनारे सो रहे 7 लोग आए बस की चपेट में, मौत
Bulandshahar

बुलंदशहरः बस ने वैष्णो देवी से आ रहे सात को रौंदा, सभी मृतकों के परिजनों के लिए 2-2 लाख का एलान

11 अक्टूबर 2019

पाकिस्तानी सेना के प्रवक्ता आसिफ गफूर
World

राजनाथ की 'राफेल पूजा' पर पाक बोला- कुछ भी गलत नहीं, यह धर्म के अनुसार

11 अक्टूबर 2019

arrest
Delhi NCR

जिस महिला आईएएस से करता था प्यार, उसके पति को फंसाने के लिए कार में रख दी चरस

11 अक्टूबर 2019

Kareena Kapoor Khan
Bollywood

कबीर सिंह पर आया शाहिद कपूर की एक्स गर्लफ्रेंड करीना कपूर का रिएक्शन, कह दी इतनी बड़ी बात

11 अक्टूबर 2019

Amitabh Bachchan
Bollywood

अमिताभ को मौत के मुंह में पहुंचा देने वाले एक्टर की हुई थी ऐसी हालत, जानिए हादसे की पूरी कहानी

11 अक्टूबर 2019

amitabh bachchan
Bollywood

इस बीमारी की वजह से अमिताभ का लिवर 75 फीसदी हो चुका है खराब, चुपचाप जी रहे ऐसी जिंदगी

11 अक्टूबर 2019

Aman Yatan Verma
Bollywood

कैमरे पर लड़की के साथ ऐसी हरकत कर बर्बाद हो गया था करियर, 15 साल छोटी लड़की से शादी कर हुए फेमस

11 अक्टूबर 2019

War
Bollywood

वॉर के 200 करोड़ पार जाते ही एक हो गए ऋतिक और टाइगर यशराज फिल्म्स में जश्न सा माहौल

11 अक्टूबर 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी-शी जिनपिंग (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाबलीपुरम पहुंचे पीएम मोदी, ढाई बजे चेन्नई पहुंचेंगे चीनी राष्ट्रपति जिनपिंग

चेन्नई पुलिस ने ओएमआर, ईसीआर, सरदार पटेल रोड, जीएसटी रोड और अन्ना सलाई पर वाहनों की आवाजाही पर रोक लगा दी है।

11 अक्टूबर 2019

टीएमसी सांसद नुसरत जहां
India News

'सिंदूर खेला' में पति संग शामिल हुईं नुसरत जहां, कहा- मैं भगवान की विशेष संतान हूं

11 अक्टूबर 2019

राजनाथ सिंह
India News

पाकिस्तानी सेना के प्रवक्ता आसिफ गफूर ने राफेल की शस्त्र पूजा पर किया राजनाथ का बचाव

11 अक्टूबर 2019

मलविंदर सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट पहुंचे मलविंदर सिंह, एफआईआर रद्द करने की मांग की

11 अक्टूबर 2019

बुलढाणा में चुनावी सभा को संबोधित करते अमित शाह
India News

कश्मीर पर बोले अमित शाह- अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति हों या कोई और, इसमें हस्तक्षेप न करें

11 अक्टूबर 2019

raj babbar
India News

अब यूपी कांग्रेस में राज बब्बर ने धीरे से दिया जोर का झटका! पुराने कांग्रेसियों पर लगाए ये आरोप

11 अक्टूबर 2019

indus valley civilization
India News

वैज्ञानिकों की बड़ी कामयाबी, कंप्यूटेड टोमोग्राफी से सिंधु घाटी सभ्यता के लोगों का चेहरा किया तैयार

11 अक्टूबर 2019

पी चिदंबरम-कार्ति चिदंबरम (फाइल फोटो)
India News

ईडी की याचिका पर दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने पी चिदंबरम और कार्ति को नोटिस जारी कर मांगा जवाब

11 अक्टूबर 2019

कैलाश विजयवर्गीय
India News

पश्चिम बंगाल में कानून-व्यवस्था को लेकर भड़की भाजपा, गृहमंत्री और राष्ट्रपति से मांगा समय

11 अक्टूबर 2019

कर्नाटक के पूर्व डिप्टी सीएम जी परमेश्वर
India News

पूर्व डिप्टी सीएम के ठिकानों पर दूसरे दिन भी छापे, पांच करोड़ रुपये नकद जब्त

11 अक्टूबर 2019

कहीं शव दफनाने के लिए खरीदनी पड़ती है जमीन तो कहीं कब्र का भरना पड़ता है किराया

आमतौर पर शवों को दफनाने के लिए जगह-जगह कब्रगाहें बनी होती हैं और शायद ही कहीं इसके लिए पैसे लिए जाते हों। लेकिन दुनिया में ऐसा जगहें भी है, जहां शव को दफनाने के लिए भी जमीन खरीदनी पड़ती है और किराया भरना पड़ता है।

11 अक्टूबर 2019

ruckus in gorakhpur jail, policeman beaten by prisoners gorakhpur news 2:25

गोरखपुर जेल में कैदियों का हंगामा, पुलिसवालों के साथ मारपीट, खूब चले पत्थर

11 अक्टूबर 2019

राजनाथ सिंह 1:32

पाकिस्तानी सेना के प्रवक्ता आसिफ गफूर ने राफेल की शस्त्र पूजा पर किया राजनाथ का बचाव

11 अक्टूबर 2019

concept pic 3:03

Birthday Special : अमिताभ बच्चन की एक शर्त पर हुई थी जया से शादी

11 अक्टूबर 2019

उत्तराखंड 1:04

उत्तराखंड में ठंड की दस्तक, मसूरी में बारिश तो बदरीनाथ और हेमकुंड में बर्फबारी

11 अक्टूबर 2019

Rahul Gandhi
India News

राहुल गांधी की आज फिर पेशी, अमित शाह और एडीसी बैंक से जुड़ा है मामला

11 अक्टूबर 2019

mahabalipuram
India News

चीन के राष्ट्रपति के स्वागत के लिए महाबलीपुरम तैयार, पूरे शहर की शानदार सजावट

11 अक्टूबर 2019

कपिल सिब्बल (फाइल फोटो)
India News

जिनपिंग की भारत यात्रा से पहले बोले कपिल सिब्बल- मोदीजी 56 इंच की छाती दिखाइये

11 अक्टूबर 2019

चूहे
India News

चूहों का आतंक: रेलवे ने एक को पकड़ने में खर्च किए 22 हजार रुपये

11 अक्टूबर 2019

राम प्रसाद मंडल
India News

पश्चिम बंगाल: भाजपा कार्यकर्ता के पैर में लगी गोली, टीएमसी पर लगा आरोप

11 अक्टूबर 2019

Rajnath Singh
India News

राफेल पूजा विवाद पर बोले राजनाथ- बचपन से मानता हूं कि कोई महाशक्ति है

11 अक्टूबर 2019

