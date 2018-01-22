Download App
एडवर्ड स्नोडेन बोले- आधार एक अयोग्य सेवा, अपराधीकरण को देगा बढ़ावा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 22 Jan 2018 10:28 AM IST
Edward Snowden called Aadhaar an improper gate to service
Edward Snowden
अमेरिकी खुफिया सूचनाओं को दुनिया के सामने लाकर तहलका मचाने वाले सीआईए के पूर्व एजेंट एडवर्ड स्नोडेन ने आधार से जुड़े मामले पर अपनी राय दी है। उन्होंने रविवार को कहा कि आधार एक अनुपयुक्त सेवा है और इसका विभिन्न सेवाओं में लिंक किया जाना अपराध को बढ़ावा देगा।

स्नोडेन ने यह ट्वीट एक ऑनलाइन आर्टिकल को शेयर करने के बाद किया जिसके लेखक RAW के पूर्व चीफ के सी वर्मा हैं। यह तीसरी बार है जब पूर्व यूएस नेशनल सिक्योरिटी एजेंसी कॉन्ट्रेक्टर ने आधार मामले पर इस महीने ट्वीट किया है। 

स्नोडेन ने ट्वीट किया RAW के पूर्व चीफ लिखते हैं कि आधार का बैंकों, टेलीकॉम कंपनियों द्वारा गलत इस्तेमाल किया जा रहा है और केवल पहचान जानने के लिए यह एक अनुपयुक्त सेवा है। इस तरह की मांगे अपराधीकरण को बढ़ावा देती हैं।

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

