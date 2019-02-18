शहर चुनें

मनी लांड्रिंग केस : वाड्रा को कल फिर हाजिर होने का आदेश, ईडी करेगी पूछताछ

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 18 Feb 2019 05:54 PM IST
रॉबर्ट वाड्रा (फाइल फोटो)
रॉबर्ट वाड्रा (फाइल फोटो)
प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) ने रॉबर्ट वाड्रा को कल यानी मंगलवार को पूछताछ के लिए फिर हाजिर होने का आदेश दिया है। ईडी वाड्रा से मनी लांड्रिंग से जुड़े उसकी लंदन में खरीदी गई संपत्ति के मामले में पूछताछ कर रही है। बता दें कि वाड्रा दो मार्च तक अंतरिम जमानत पर है। कोर्ट ने वाड्रा को निर्देश दिया है कि जब भी ईडी उसे पूछताछ के लिए बुलाए वह हाजिर हो। 
robert vadra रॉबर्ट वाड्रा enforcement directorate प्रवर्तन निदेशालय interrogation money laundering
