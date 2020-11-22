केरल इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर इनवेस्टमेंट फंड बोर्ड पर ईडी की बड़ी कार्रवाई, शुरू की मसाला बॉन्ड डील की जांच

प्रवर्तन निदेशालय(ईडी) ने केरल इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर इनवेस्टमेंट फंड बोर्ड पर बड़ी कार्रवाई करते हुए मसाला बॉन्ड से संबंधित एक सौदे की जांच शुरू कर दी है। इस मामले में ईडी ने भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक को एक पत्र भेजकर सौदे का विवरण मांगा है।

Enforcement Directorate (ED) starts investigation in a deal related to Masala bonds of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board. ED has forwarded a letter to the Reserve Bank of India, seeking details of the deal: ED Sources