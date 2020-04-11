शहर चुनें

ईडी ने जया पटेल की विदेशी संपत्तियां की जब्त, घर और कार्यालय की ली तलाशी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 11 Apr 2020 01:25 PM IST
ED
ED - फोटो : ANI
प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) ने विदेशी मुद्रा प्रबंधन अधिनियम, 1999 (फेमा) के तहत जया पटेल की विदेश में स्थित संपत्ति के जब्ती का आदेश दिया है। इस संपत्ति की कीमत 32.38 करोड़ रुपये है और उनके खिलाफ विदेश में अवैध रूप से संपत्ति अर्जित करने की शिकायत दर्ज की है।
ईडी ने मुंबई में जया पटेल और उनके सहयोगियों के आवासीय और कार्यालय परिसरों की तलाशी ली गई। जिसके परिणामस्वरूप अघोषित विदेशी संपत्ति के अवैध अधिग्रहण को लेकर गुप्त दस्तावेजों को जब्त कर लिया गया है।



 
enforcement directorate fema illegal property

