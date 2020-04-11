ईडी ने जया पटेल की विदेशी संपत्तियां की जब्त, घर और कार्यालय की ली तलाशी

Searches were conducted at the residential & official premises of Jaya Patel of Mumbai & her associate, which resulted into seizure of incriminating documents about the illegal acquisition of undisclosed foreign assets: Enforcement Directorate (ED) https://t.co/QZxdW0ey0x— ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2020
