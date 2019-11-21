शहर चुनें

ED moved application in Delhi Court to seek permission to record statement of P Chidambaram

आईएनएक्स मीडिया: चिंदबरम के बयान दर्ज करने के लिए ईडी ने दिया आवेदन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 21 Nov 2019 03:01 PM IST
पी चिदंबरम (फाइल फोटो)
पी चिदंबरम (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI
प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) ने दिल्ली की एक अदालत में एक आवेदन दाखिल किया है। यह आवेदन कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता और पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री पी चिदंबरम को लेकर दाखिल किया गया है। जांच एजेंसी आईएनएक्स मीडिया मनी लांड्रिंग मामले में चिदंबरम के बयान को रिकॉर्ड करने की अनुमति चाहती है। आवेदन को स्वीकार करते हुए अदालत ने ईडी को मामले में चिदंबरम से तिहाड़ जेल में 22 से 23 नवंबर तक पूछताछ करने की अनुमति दे दी।
विशेष न्यायाधीश अजय कुमार कुहाड़ ने एजेंसी द्वारा दायर एक याचिका पर यह आदेश पारित किया। ईडी ने अपनी याचिका में इन दोनों दिनों पर सुबह 10 से दोपहर एक बजे तक और दोपहर ढाई बजे से शाम चार बजे तक चिदंबरम से पूछताछ किए जाने की अनुमति मांगी थी। एजेंसी का कहना था कि कुछ दस्तावेज उन्हें दिखाए जाने हैं।
पी चिदंबरम
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने चिदंबरम की जमानत याचिका पर ईडी से जवाब मांगा

20 नवंबर 2019

पी चिदंबरम
India News

INX मीडिया केस : जमानत के लिए सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंचे पी चिदंबरम, सीजेआई बोबड़े करेंगे सुनवाई

18 नवंबर 2019

फारुख अब्दुल्ला
India News

सर्वदलीय बैठक में उठी मांग, फारुक की हो रिहाई, चिदंबरम को शीत सत्र में भाग लेने की मिले अनुमति

17 नवंबर 2019

पी चिदंबरम
India News

आईएनएक्स मीडिया मामला: चिदंबरम को झटका, दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट से नहीं मिली जमानत

15 नवंबर 2019

डीके शिवकुमार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने ईडी को लगाई फटकार, शिवकुमार मामले में दी थी चिदंबरम की दलील

15 नवंबर 2019

पी चिदंबरम (फाइल फोटो)
India News

चिदंबरम को फिर झटका, अदालत ने न्यायिक हिरासत 27 नवंबर तक बढ़ाई

13 नवंबर 2019

enforcement directorate delhi court statement inx media case
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Mobile Internet
Tech Diary

एक दिसंबर से कितना महंगा होने जा रहा है मोबाइल इंटरनेट और क्यों ?

21 नवंबर 2019

उद्धव ठाकरे-शरद पवार-सोनिया गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र Update: शिवसेना के साथ सरकार बनाने पर कांग्रेस राजी, पवार ने फिर बढ़ाया सस्पेंस

21 नवंबर 2019

iffi
Bollywood

IFFI 2019: रजनीकांत ने छुए अमिताभ बच्चन के पैर, बिग बी बोले- 'ये मेरे परिवार के सदस्य की तरह हैंं'

21 नवंबर 2019

Helen
Bollywood

35वें जन्मदिन पर टूट गई थी हेलन की पहली शादी, सलीम खान के ऐसे आई थीं करीब

21 नवंबर 2019

Prem Nath
Bollywood

शादी के लिए मधुबाला ने रखी थी धर्म परिवर्तन की शर्त, इस एक्टर ने निभाया था दामाद का फर्ज

21 नवंबर 2019

Bollywood
Bollywood

हेलन से शादी के खिलाफ था सलीम का पूरा परिवार, 39 साल बाद ऐसा है सलमान का मां से रिश्ता

21 नवंबर 2019

सरोजनीनगर में सड़क हादसा
Lucknow

दर्दनाक हादसे से इंसानियत शर्मसार: शवों को रौंदते रहे वाहन, सड़क भी खून से हुई लाल, देखें तस्वीरें

21 नवंबर 2019

डॉ. सोनम (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

पति की इस गंदी आदत ने फोर्टिस की डॉक्टर सोनम की छीन ली जिंदगी, एक साल में हुआ सब बर्बाद

21 नवंबर 2019

शरद पवार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र में सत्ता संग्राम : पवार ने दिखाई पावर, एनसीपी के रुख से सकते में शिवसेना

21 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Kanpur

कितना पेट्रोल गया टंकी में, मोबाइल पर आएगा नोटिफिकेशन

21 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

गृह मंत्रालय ने प्रतिनियुक्ति पर आईजी को भेजा, हाईकोर्ट ने फटकारा तो वापस लिया आदेश

आईपीएस और केंद्रीय सुरक्षा बलों के कॉडर अधिकारियों के बीच चल रहा विवाद थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है। 18 नवंबर को दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने आईटीबीपी में कॉडर रिव्यू होने के बाद नए सृजित किए गए आईजी के पचास फीसदी पदों को डेपुटेशन के जरिए भरने पर रोक लगा दी थी।

21 नवंबर 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

कच्ची कालोनियां पक्की करेंगी भाजपा की जीत! श्रेय लेने के लिए कई स्तरों पर बनी योजना

21 नवंबर 2019

पंजाब
India News

वायरल वीडियो : हाथ से गाड़ियां उठाने वाला शख्स, देखिए पंजाब के इस 'बाहुबली' का वीडियो

21 नवंबर 2019

Sanjay Nirupam
India News

निरुपम ने शिवसेना से हाथ मिलाने पर कांग्रेस को चेताया, कहा- पार्टी का अस्तित्व हो जाएगा दफन

21 नवंबर 2019

कांग्रेस सांसद मनीष तिवारी
India News

चुनावी चंदे पर किचकिच, कांग्रेस बोली- सत्ताधारी दल को पैसा देने वाला सरकार में दखल भी देगा

21 नवंबर 2019

भारतीय विमानन रिपोर्ट
India News

10 वर्ष में छह गुना बढ़ गई देश में हवाई जहाजों की संख्या

21 नवंबर 2019

राज्यसभा में जवाब देते प्रकाश जावड़ेकर
India News

संसद: प्रदूषण पर सरकार ने दिया जवाब, कहा- बनाई है उच्च स्तरीय टास्क फोर्स

21 नवंबर 2019

उद्धव ठाकरे-शरद पवार-सोनिया गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र Update: शिवसेना के साथ सरकार बनाने पर कांग्रेस राजी, पवार ने फिर बढ़ाया सस्पेंस

21 नवंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

पटना मेट्रो का प्रारंभिक काम शुरू, डीएमआरसी कर रही निर्माण: हरदीप सिंह पुरी

21 नवंबर 2019

संसद भवन (फाइल फोटो)
India News

संसद Live : चुनावी चंदे वाले इलेक्टोरल बॉन्ड पर बवाल, लोकसभा में भिड़ी भाजपा-कांग्रेस

21 नवंबर 2019

वायरल वीडियो : हाथ से गाड़ियां उठाने वाला शख्स, देखिए पंजाब के इस 'बाहुबली' का वीडियो

आजकल सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है। जिसमें एक शख्स गलत साइड पार्किंग में खड़ी गाड़ी को हाथों से खिसका कर साइड करता दिख रहा है। वीडियो में दिख रहा शख्स पंजाब का बताया जा रहा है।

21 नवंबर 2019

कश्मीर बर्फब

कश्मीर के राजौरी में भारी बर्फबारी, मुगल रोड़ पर मशीनों से हटाई जा रही बर्फ, देखिए ताजा सूरते हाल

21 नवंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:11

एयरपोर्ट पर स्पॉट हुईं अनन्या पांडे और भूमि, मलाइका का नजर आया हॉट अंदाज

21 नवंबर 2019

concept pic 3:15

हेलन को हालातों ने बना दिया बॉलीवुड की पहली आइटम गर्ल

21 नवंबर 2019

दिल्ली सरकारी स्कूल 1:50

दिल्ली सरकार का स्कूलों में PWD की मदद से CCTV लगाने का लक्ष्य, परिजन घर से ही रखेंगे बच्चे पर नजर

21 नवंबर 2019

बाबा रामदेव
India News

एनआरसी पर रामदेव का बयान, कहा- राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा के लिए है फायदेमंद, इस पर ना हो राजनीति

21 नवंबर 2019

डॉक्टरों के साथ मां और बच्ची
India News

महाराष्ट्र: यात्रा कर रही गर्भवती महिला ने 'वन रुपी क्लिनकि' में बच्ची को दिया जन्म

21 नवंबर 2019

इमारत से गिरते नोट
India News

इमारत से होने लगी 500 और 2000 के नोटों की बारिश, लूटने के लिए मची होड़

21 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

अंडमान द्वीप में गर्भवती महिला की मदद को आई भारतीय नौसेना

21 नवंबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

जम्मू-कश्मीरः सूचनाओं को रोकने के खिलाफ दायर याचिकाओं पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने की सुनवाई

21 नवंबर 2019

ISRO
India News

कार्टोसैट-3: पाकिस्तान पर बाज की नजर रखेगा यह सैटेलाइट, अब 27 नवंबर को होगा लॉन्च

21 नवंबर 2019

