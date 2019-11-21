आईएनएक्स मीडिया: चिंदबरम के बयान दर्ज करने के लिए ईडी ने दिया आवेदन

Enforcement Directorate has moved an application in a Delhi Court seeking court's permission to further record the statement of P Chidambaram in INX media money laundering case. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/hgjWLbU3l8— ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2019
आईपीएस और केंद्रीय सुरक्षा बलों के कॉडर अधिकारियों के बीच चल रहा विवाद थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है। 18 नवंबर को दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने आईटीबीपी में कॉडर रिव्यू होने के बाद नए सृजित किए गए आईजी के पचास फीसदी पदों को डेपुटेशन के जरिए भरने पर रोक लगा दी थी।
21 नवंबर 2019