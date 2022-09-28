Bitcoins Frozen : ईडी ने 12 करोड़ से ज्यादा के बिटकॉइन जब्त किए, गेमिंग ऐप ई-नगेट्स मामले में कार्रवाई

ईडी ने आज गेमिंग ऐप ई-नगेट्स से जुड़े मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग मामले में बड़ी कार्रवाई की। केंद्रीय जांच एजेंसी ने आमिर खान नामक एक व्यक्ति व अन्य के 12.83 करोड़ रुपये मूल्य के बिटकॉइन जब्त कर लिए।

ED has frozen Bitcoins worth Rs 12.83 crores under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) related to probe against one Aamir Khan & others regarding a gaming app E-nuggets: ED official