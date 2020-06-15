शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   ED file prosecution complaint against Seabird International Pvt Ltd and its directors

ईडी ने सीबर्ड इंटरनेशनल प्राइवेट लिमिटेड और उसके निदेशकों के खिलाफ दर्ज की शिकायत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 15 Jun 2020 01:27 PM IST
प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (फाइल फोटो)
प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI

प्रवर्तन निदेशालय ने धन शोधन अधिनियम, 2002 (पीएमएलए) के तहत मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग मामले में सीबर्ड इंटरनेशनल प्राइवेट लिमिटेड और उसके निदेशकों कीर्तिपाल सिंह और गुरिंदर सिंह के खिलाफ अभियोजन की शिकायत दर्ज की है।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

