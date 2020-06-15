ईडी ने सीबर्ड इंटरनेशनल प्राइवेट लिमिटेड और उसके निदेशकों के खिलाफ दर्ज की शिकायत

Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint against Seabird International Pvt Ltd, & its Directors, Pirtpal Singh & Gurinder Singh, under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) in a money laundering case. pic.twitter.com/S82tN0g4Vu— ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2020
