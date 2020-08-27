शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   ED arrests N Nanjundaiah, Director of Sree Kanva Souharda Co-operative Credit Limited in money laundering case

फंड के गबन मामले में को-ऑपरेटिव सोसाइटी के निदेशक नंजुंदैया को ईडी ने गिरफ्तार किया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंगलूरू Updated Thu, 27 Aug 2020 04:07 PM IST
प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी)
प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी)

ख़बर सुनें
प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) ने श्री कण्व सौहर्दा को-ऑपरेटिव क्रेडिट लिमिटेड के निदेशक एन नंजुंदैया को सोसाइटी के फंड के गबन से जुड़े मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग मामले में गिरफ्तार किया है। इसके बाद उन्हें बंगलूरू की एक विशेष अदालत द्वारा 1 सितंबर तक ईडी की हिरासत में भेज दिया गया है।
enforcement directorate n nanjundaiah money laundering प्रवर्तन निदेशालय

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

