फंड के गबन मामले में को-ऑपरेटिव सोसाइटी के निदेशक नंजुंदैया को ईडी ने गिरफ्तार किया

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested N Nanjundaiah, Director of Sree Kanva Souharda Co-operative Credit Limited in money laundering case relating to embezzlement of Society’s fund. He has been sent to custody of ED till Sep 1 by a special court in Bengaluru: ED— ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2020
