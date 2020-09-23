शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   ED arrested two people in the case of misuse of banking channels for hawala and huge cash transaction post demonetization

हवाला और अवैध नकद लेनदेन के मामले में प्रवर्तन निदेशालय ने दो को गिरफ्तार किया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 23 Sep 2020 08:44 PM IST
प्रवर्तन निदेशालय
प्रवर्तन निदेशालय - फोटो : ट्विटर

ख़बर सुनें
प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) ने हवाला गतिविधियों में लिप्त रहने वाले और भारी मात्रा में भारी मात्रा में नकदी के लेनदेन के आरोप में दो लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है। निदेशालय ने बुधवार को बताया कि उसने राजकुमार गोयनका और पंकज अग्रवार को 22 सितंबर को गिरफ्तार किया था। 
ईडी के अनुसार दोनों को हवाला के लिए बैंकिंग माध्यमों का दुरुपयोग करने और नोटबंदी के बाद बड़ी मात्रा में नकदी के लेनदेन के मामले में गिरफ्तार किया गया है। एजेंसी ने बताया कि दोनों ने बेईमानी से बैंकों के कर्मचारियों के फोटो और दस्तावेजों का इस्तेमाल कर कई बैंक खाते खोले थे। 
 
enforcement directorate hawala demonetization bank fraud

