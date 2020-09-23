हवाला और अवैध नकद लेनदेन के मामले में प्रवर्तन निदेशालय ने दो को गिरफ्तार किया

ED arrested two namely Raj Kumar Goenka & Pankaj Agrawal on September 22, in the case of misuse of banking channels for hawala & huge cash transaction post demonetization. They dishonestly opened several bank accounts by misusing photographs & documents of their employees: ED pic.twitter.com/ZH3e8h8i0L— ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.