Home ›   India News ›   earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 and 3.8 hit Ladakh today at 10:29 pm and 11: 36 pm

लद्दाख में दो बार महसूस किए गए भूकंप के झटके, नुकसान की खबर नहीं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लद्दाख Updated Sun, 01 Nov 2020 12:25 AM IST
लद्दाख में भूकंप के झटके......
लद्दाख में भूकंप के झटके...... - फोटो : AMAR UJALA

ख़बर सुनें
आज फिर लद्दाख में भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए । नेशनल सेंटर फॉर सीस्मोलॉजी के मुताबिक भूकंप की रिक्टर स्केल पर 4.1 और 3.8 की तीव्रता रही। भूकंप आज 10:29 बजे और 11:36 बजे रात को आया।
हालांकि अभी तक किसी भी प्रकार के नुकसान की कोई सूचना नहीं है। इससे पहले 19 सितंबर को भी भूकंप आया था। 
 
india news national earthquake earthquake today earthquake in ladakh भूकंप

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

