गुजरात: द्वारका से 223 किमी दूर आए भूकंप के झटके, रिक्टर स्केल पर पांच मापी गई तीव्रता

Earthquake of Magnitude:5.0, Occurred on 04-11-2021, 15:15:38 IST, Lat: 24.15 & Long: 68.29, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 223km NNW of Dwarka, Gujarat, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/umwylhGOzW@ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/Lpi39krbuF