Earthquake: निकोबार द्वीप समूह में आया भूकंप, रिक्टर पैमाने पर 5.0 रही तीव्रता

निकोबार द्वीप समूह पर आज सुबह भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए। रिक्टर पैमाने पर भूकंप की तीव्रता 5.0 मापी गई। राष्ट्रीय भूकंप विज्ञान केंद्र ने बताया कि आज सुबह लगभग 5:40 बजे भूकंप आया।

An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter Scale hit Nicobar Islands today at around 5:40 am: National Centre for Seismology pic.twitter.com/VOyw7RKfHm