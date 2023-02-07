Earthquake: भारत ने भूकंप राहत सामग्री की पहली खेप भेजी, तुर्की-सीरिया में अब तक जा चुकीं 4000 से ज्यादा जानें

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
भारत ने भूकंप की मार झेल रहे तुर्की को भूकंप राहत सामग्री की पहली खेप भेज दी है। प्रधानमंत्री कार्यालय की ओर से की गई घोषणा के कुछ घंटों बाद ही भारत ने भूकंप राहत सामग्री की पहली खेप तुर्की को भारतीय वायु सेना के विमान से भेजी है। दरअसल, तुर्की और सीरिया में घातक भूकंपों के कारण अब तक 4,000 से अधिक लोग मारे गए हैं। बीते दिन तुर्की में 7.8, 7.6 और 6.0 तीव्रता के लगातार तीन विनाशकारी भूकंप आए थे।
#WATCH | Team of NDRF personnel along with a specially trained dog squad and necessary equipment departs from Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad for Turkey, for search and rescue operations.#Turkey was hit by three consecutive devastating earthquakes, killing more than 3,400 people pic.twitter.com/sbkCjx75ug— ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2023
