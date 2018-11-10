शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   India News ›   earthquake in champai of Mizoram with the magnitude of 5.3

मिजोरम के चंपाई में थरथराई धरती, 5.3 तीव्रता का भूकंप

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आइजल Updated Sat, 10 Nov 2018 11:42 PM IST
earthquake in champai of Mizoram with the magnitude of 5.3
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
शनिवार रात मिजोरम भूकंप के झटकों से थर्रा गया। राज्य के चंपाई इलाके में भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए। झटकों की तीव्रता 5.3 रिकॉर्ड की गई। भूकंप रात करीब 10.45 बजे के करीब आया था। 
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Dr. Anand Rai attacked Congress, asked why congress is babysitting the main culprit of VYAPAM scam
India News

डॉ. आनंद का कांग्रेस पर हमला, पूछा- ऐसी क्या मजबूरी कि व्यापमं के घोटालेबाज को गोदी में बिठा रहे हैं

10 नवंबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Bhopal

संबित पात्रा पर चुनाव आचार संहिता के उल्लंघन का आरोप, केस दर्ज

10 नवंबर 2018

Cricket News

हरमनप्रीत ने तूफानी शतक जड़ रचा इतिहास, विश्व कप के पहले ही मैच में लगाई रिकॉर्ड्स की झड़ी

10 नवंबर 2018

harmanpreet kaur
harmanpreet kaur
harmanpreet kaur
harmanpreet kaur
Cricket News

हरमनप्रीत ने तूफानी शतक जड़ रचा इतिहास, विश्व कप के पहले ही मैच में लगाई रिकॉर्ड्स की झड़ी

10 नवंबर 2018

हरमनप्रीत कौर
Chandigarh

T20 वर्ल्ड कपः मिलिए, टीम इंडिया की लेडी 'रन मशीन', 171 रन बनाकर कायम किए थे 8 रिकॉर्ड

10 नवंबर 2018

anissia batra
Delhi NCR

एयर होस्टेस अनीसिया बत्रा मौत मामले में नया मोड़, पूर्व मिस इंडिया ने बताया चौंकाने वाला सच

10 नवंबर 2018

harmanpreet kaur
Cricket News

वर्ल्ड टी-20: हरमनप्रीत के ऐतिहासिक शतक से भारत का विजयी आगाज, न्यूजीलैंड को 34 रन से रौंदा

10 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
earthquake in mizoram champhai 5.3 magnitude earthquake भूकंप
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

केले का पेड़
Lifestyle

कहानी केले की: केले दर्ज़न में क्यों? सेब क्यों नहीं? सन्तरे क्यों नहीं? आम क्यों नहीं?

10 नवंबर 2018

8 famous thugs of all over world who sold up to taj mahal and red fort
World of Wonders

इन 8 ठगों के कारनामे जानकर चकरा जाएगा दिमाग, ताजमहल और लालकिले तक को कर चुके हैं नीलाम

10 नवंबर 2018

fitness
Health & Fitness

सभी शाकाहारी हो जाएं तो क्या होगा?

10 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

अफगानिस्तान शांति वार्ता: तालिबान से बातचीत को अनुकूल माहौल के लिए रूस में हुई बैठक

9 नवंबर 2018

smartphone virus
Technology

क्या आपका भी स्मार्टफोन मांगता है बार-बार अपडेट?

9 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
‘के9 वज्र और एम777 होवित्जर
India News

के-9 वज्र और एम 777 होवित्जर तोपों की ललकार से पाकिस्तान और चीन के छूटेंगे पसीने, मजबूत हुई भारत की स्थिति

9 नवंबर 2018

मालदीव
Travel

पैसे ना हों फिर भी घूमना हो विदेश, तो बिना वीजा के सस्ते में घूमें ये देश 

9 नवंबर 2018

Mi 8pro
Tech Diary

Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro हुआ लांच, बिना खोले देख सकेंगे फोन के अंदर के पार्ट्स

9 नवंबर 2018

bihar police
Education

बिहार पुलिस की भर्ती परीक्षा को रद्द किया गया, 11865 पदों पर होनी थी भर्ती

9 नवंबर 2018

Weird Animal
Amazing Animals

मौज मस्ती करने गए सैलानियों को समुद्र किनारे दिखा कुछ ऐसा, देखते ही निकल आई चीख

9 नवंबर 2018

Most Read

महाराजा एक्सप्रेस
India News

50 प्रतिशत छूट के साथ महाराजा बनकर 'महाराजा एक्सप्रेस' में करें सफर

भारतीय रेलवे ने देश और विदेश से आए पर्यटकों के लिए कई लक्जरी ट्रेनें चला रखी हैं। इन लक्जरी ट्रेनों के लिए टिकट आईआरसीटीसी की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट irctc.co.in का उपयोग करके बुक किए जाते हैं।

10 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
मोदी और मुखर्जी
India News

प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने की पूर्व राष्ट्रपति प्रणब मुखर्जी से मुलाकात 

10 नवंबर 2018

नायडू और गहलोत
India News

अशोक गहलोत ने की चंद्रबाबू नायडू से मुलाकात, नए समीकरण बनने की चर्चा

10 नवंबर 2018

construction building collpases
India News

कर्नाटक: बंगलूरू में निर्माणाधीन इमारत गिरी, कई के दबे होने की आशंका

10 नवंबर 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

इस गांव का सख्त नियम, दिन में नाइटी पहनने पर लगता है मोटा जुर्माना

10 नवंबर 2018

amar ujala poll
India News

अमर उजाला पोल: शहरों के नाम बदलने से व्यवस्थाओं में सुधार नहीं आ रहा है

10 नवंबर 2018

रामदास अठावले
India News

केंद्रीय मंत्री का बड़ा बयान, बोले- जिस तरफ होगी हवा उसी पार्टी का दूंगा साथ

10 नवंबर 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

गैस का पाइप जोड़ रहा था गार्ड तभी ड्राइवर ने चला दी ट्रेन, वीडियो वायरल

10 नवंबर 2018

Khushkhabar: soon you will fly in Jet airways at 900 rupees only and swati chaturvedi got award
India News

अब 900 रुपये में करें हवाई यात्रा और भारत की बुलेट ट्रेन छोड़ेगी चीन को भी पीछे

10 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

विधानसभा चुनाव 2018: मिजोरम में नजर नहीं आती चुनावी हलचल

10 नवंबर 2018

Related Videos

अमेरिका के इतिहास की सबसे बड़ी आग, अब तक नौ लोगों का मिला शव

अमेरिका के उत्तरी कैलिफोर्निया में भयानक आग लगी हुई है। इस भीषण जंगली आग के चपेट में आने से नौ लोगों की मौत हो गई है। अधिकारियों का कहना है कि इस भयंकर आग ने समूचे पैराडाइज शहर को अपने चपेट में ले लिया है। वहीं आग से लगभग 65,00 घर तबाह हो चुके हैं।

10 नवंबर 2018

INDIA NEWS 1:42

सीबीआई अधिकारियों में सकारात्मकता लाने के लिए श्री श्री रविशंकर का प्रवचन , प्रशांत भूषण भड़के

10 नवंबर 2018

INDIA NEWS 1:05

शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने बताया- कांग्रेस को क्यों आता है गुस्सा

10 नवंबर 2018

श्रीपद नायक 0:23

केंद्रीय राज्य मंत्री आयुष श्रीपद नायक का दावा गोवा में जल्द होगा नेतृत्व परिवर्तन का एलान

10 नवंबर 2018

स्वामी 2:08

देश आजाद कराने वालों के नाम पर हो शहरों के नाम, चाहे वो हो मुसलमान: स्वामी

10 नवंबर 2018

Related

LPG cylinder
India News

रसोई पर महंगाई की मार, और महंगा हुआ एलपीजी सिलेंडर

9 नवंबर 2018

Janardhan Reddy
India News

पोंजी घोटाले में पूछताछ के लिए पुलिस के सामने पेश हुए रेड्डी, बोले- नहीं हुआ था गायब

10 नवंबर 2018

Earthquake
India News

गुजरात के कच्छ में भूकंप के हल्के झटके, यहां 2001 में आई थी तबाही

10 नवंबर 2018

श्रीपद नायक
India News

गोवा के नेतृत्व में आज या कल में हो सकता है परिवर्तन का एलान : श्रीपद नायक

10 नवंबर 2018

Today the Indian Army will join the M-777 and K-9 Artillery guns
India News

भारतीय सेना हुई और भी ज्यादा शक्तिशाली, शामिल हुई M-777 और K-9 आर्टिलरी गन

9 नवंबर 2018

reservation
India News

त्रिपुरा में दिव्यांगों के लिए सरकार ने बढ़ाया आरक्षण, नहीं पड़ेगा कोई असर

10 नवंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.